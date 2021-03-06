10 YEARS AGO
March 6, 2011 — Anchorage — Lance Mackey has more on his mind this year than just pursuing a record-setting fifth consecutive Iditarod title.
“I would love to win five in a row, but that’s not my ultimate goal,” said Mackey, mixed drink in hand, after cheerfully signing countless items for fans at Friday’s prerace banquet in downtown Anchorage. “I would love nothing more than to get 16 dogs in Nome, whether I’m first or 21st.”
Mackey came close with 15 finishers in the 2009 Iditarod, and his focus on dog care and no dropped dogs is no joke. That was apparent when Mackey was on the verge of weeping upon receiving the veterinarian’s choice award at the 2008 Yukon Quest.
“This means more to me than winning this damn race,” Mackey, a throat cancer survivor, said at the time.
The 39th Iditarod, which began ceremonially in Anchorage on Saturday and starts for real this morning in Willow, is special to Mackey for another reason.
Mackey, 40, anticipates shedding more tears assuming that his 19-year-old stepson, Cain Carter, reaches the Burled Arch in Nome.
25 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1996 — More than 100 people packed Tuesday’s school board meeting and 18 people testified about racist incidents in North Pole High School and West Valley High School.
“Yes, there’s racism at North Pole High School,” said North Pole Principal Dan McDaniel. “There’s racism all over Fairbanks. But it’s not all students at North Pole High School ”
McDaniel took the microphone to describe how, since Feb. 28, school officials have dealt with two groups — about 20 to 30 students — who have exchanged racial slurs and “inappropriate remarks” back and forth on school grounds. “Derogatory stuff was put on a black student’s locker, he said, and students displayed signs reading, “the south will rise again,” that were immediately removed. Three or four students were identified espousing “skinhead views,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1971 — Joyce Allen, accused of being in possession of a wild animal, a dingo, without a permit, was acquitted Friday through a directed verdict by District Judge Mary Alice Miller.
Miss Allen underwent a jury trial earlier this week on the charge but the jury of six reached a deadlock and was unable to render a verdict.
In the event the jury had reached a guilty verdict, Judge Miller said, she still would have had to set it aside in favor of innocent because of flaws in the state’s case.
The case itself was a difficult one because there is no case law in Alaska or. little else, for that matter, which would indicate whether the dingo is a wild or domestic animal. In explaining her decision, Judge Miller said studies she’s made indicate Miss Allen’s dingo is just a dog.
75 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1946 — Tomorrow morning at eleven the mutt dogs of Fairbanks will have their day. Led by the Fairbanks High School band, the pooches of the boys and girls of the Golden Heart will parade down Cushman Street, over Second Avenue to Lacey Street, down First Avenue to the Pioneer Hotel.
Every youngster will be given a bottle of Coca Cola with the compliments of Al Lennon of the Alaska Beverage Company, and every dog will receive a bone. The latter will be the compliments of Piggly Wiggly, Waechters and Alaska Market.