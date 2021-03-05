10 YEARS AGO
March 5, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Jessie Royer and Jessica Hendricks share more than similar first names.
They each burst onto the competitive mushing scene in the early 2000s with Iditarod Rookie of the Year performances but have never attempted the Yukon Quest.
They are younger than the average musher and call the Interior home — Hendricks in Two Rivers and Royer north of Fairbanks.
They lack the recognition of fan favorite Dee Dee Jonrow of Willow, a two-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race runner-up, or Aliy Zirkle of Two Rivers, who became the Quest’s only female champion in 2000.
25 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1996 — As much as $10,000 is missing from Fairbanks Police Department cash accounts, a private audit has revealed, and Mayor Jim Hayes has called Alaska State Troopers to investigate.
“There are discrepancies of up to $10,000,” Hayes said. “It looks like the money is actually missing.”
The audit traced money flows in the police evidence locker and petty cash boxes. Auditors went back as far as 1989 and tracked forfeitures in more than 280 cases, Hayes said. About 53 cases had some discrepancy.
50 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1971 — JUNEAU — Oil Industry witnesses have endorsed the concept of local hire in their Alaska operations, but objected to what they said were problems posed in a local-hire bill under study by the Senate State Affairs Committee.
The testimony came at a hearing on a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Joscphson, D-Anchorage, to require that local-hire provisions be written into state oil and gas leases to affect oil companies, their contractors and others involved in the lease work.
Under the bill, an Alaskan work force involved in exploration, development and production would have to equal 70 per cent the first year, 85 per cent the second and 95 per cent thereafter.
75 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1946 — Business houses of Fairbanks will close Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., it developed today after an investigation by the Chamber of Commerce. The larger concerns like the N. C. Co., Piggly Wiggly, Alaska Market, and other grocery houses, indicated their willingness to declare the partial holiday, and many of the smaller firms have agreed.
The grocery concerns requested that all housewives do their shopping the day before or get their orders in early Saturday so that their help can take advantage of the vacation.