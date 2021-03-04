10 YEARS AGO
March 4, 2011 — JUNEAU — Gov. Sean Parnell said Thursday he’ll treat national health care reform as “being in place” following a judge’s decision the new program should be implemented even as legal questions get sorted out.
But Parnell also said the decision, which comes a month after the same judge said the reform is unconstitutional, backs general legal challenges from Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1996 — EAGLE RIVER — They just kept coming and coming, wiping away fears that the Iditarod would draw attention away from the 14th Arctic Winter Games, but creating new problems at the same time.
A half-hour before the opening ceremonies were to begin Sunday night at the Chugiak High School football stadium, the bleachers were packed shoulder-to-shoulder and a human wave eight people wide and hundreds of yards long was still snaking its way into the stadium.
“We’re jammed and we’ve still got buses coming,” said Kevin McBride, a local volunteer, who helped set up for the ceremony.
The estimated crowd of 1,500, not counting the more than 1,500 athletes and performers on the icy field, was packed four and five deep in front of the bleachers, facing a full moon rising over the Chugach Mountains across town.
50 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1971 — Jobs for 250 workmen and an estimated $4.5 million in wages that would be plowed into the Alaskan economy next summer, fall and winter were declared today to be at stake in a controversy over construction methods of three University of Alaska building projects. Dr. Donald C. Moyer, director of the university’s Office of Planning and Institutional Studies, reported that $15.5 million of construction that could be put under way by June would be delayed a year if university regents were thwarted in their use of the “management contracting” procedure under attack by some legislators.
The projects involved are a $6 million Higher Education Library in Anchorage, a $5.5 million expansion program of Anchorage Community College and a $4 million resources building planned for the parent campus here at College. All are part of a $29.7 million higher education bond issue authorized by Alaskan voters last November.
75 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1946 — Flames shooting 20 feet into the air from the Midget Cafe a few minutes before one o’clock last night gave Fairbanks another chiller and a grim reminder of the fire which swept through several buildings last January. The fire according to Fire Chief E. B. Woodcox was a fifty per cent loss to the cafe and started from hot grease in the over of the stove.
First efforts to extinguish the flames was made by Joseph Adams, the cook, who threw a tetrachloride fire bomb into the flaming grease, which only spread the flames, and in a few seconds the cafe was a roaring mass of flames. Adams, in his futile effort, received slight arm burns and was taken to the hospital for treatment but was released shortly after.