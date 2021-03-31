10 YEARS AGO
March 31, 2011 — The Department of Defense is splitting up the Fort Wainwright-based 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, dividing its personnel and helicopters between the local Army post and one in Washington state.
The decision, announced Wednesday, means the transfer of 10 helicopters and 156 personnel from Fort Wainwright as the headquarters of the brigade moves to Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash.
The 1,400 soldiers and more than 60 helicopters in the brigade were temporarily stationed at Fort Wainwright in 2005. Since then, the Army has reviewed whether to permanently station the brigade at Fort Wainwright, bring in more troops and equipment, move the brigade, or divide it between more than one installation.
25 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1996 — BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc.’s proposed Northstar offshore project would bring Beaufort Sea crude to market through the arctic’s first undersea oil pipeline, a prospect that alarms environmentalists but excites industry and state officials.
“That oil is there and it will work,” declared John Morgan, BP’s Alaska chief, during a recent visit to Fairbanks. “Ifs the first of a new generation because ifs offshore. I think it’s a trailblazer.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1971 — The North Star Borough School Board adopted a budget of about $16.2 million for the 1971-72 school year last night at its regular meeting, after a few thousand dollars were pared off two travel accounts. Two dissenting votes were cast by board members Darwin Heine and Nancy Mendenhall.
The budget now goes to the borough assembly, which has the option of approving or disapproving it in total. The assembly may not, however, pass on specific items, but must stick to the total budget request and the borough appropriation request. That amount is $3,079,349, plus or minus corrections resulting from last night’s meeting. The total budget calls for $16,235,766 plus or minus corrections.
75 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from March 30, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Merchant Marine and Fisheries Committee will be asked to make a thorough study of steamship rates from the United States to Alaska and the possibility of providing more transportation facilities to the Territory.
Representative Jackson, Democrat of Washington, member of the committee, said he would ask for the investigation.