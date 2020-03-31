10 YEARS AGO
March 31, 2010 — The state Division of Public Heath’s certification and licensing program ordered the evacuation of Forget Me Not Senior Care Homes on Friday afternoon, program director Karen Darby said Tuesday.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Darby said she could not say what violation caused the home’s closure nor when it occurred.
“Unfortunately we cannot comment on an open investigation,” she said. “We will work as quickly, efficiently and effectively as possible. I know it’s not an answer that folks want to hear sometimes.”
The investigation is being conducted by the residential licensing program, which works under Darby’s agency.
25 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1995 — Their glasses are not taped together. They don’t wear highwater pants or pocket protectors for their pens.
Three University of Alaska Fairbanks mathematics students are defying the math geek stereotype — and still they nabbed this year’s Super Bowl ring of mathematics: The Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics prize.
And so continues UAF’s reign over number crunchers everywhere.
UAF is the only university to win the SIAM prize three times since it was first offered in 1986- beating the likes of Harvard University and the University of California at Berkeley. An all woman team from UAF won the SIAM in 1991 and another UAF team won it in 1993.
This year’s team — Liam Forbes, Michael Schmahl and Marcus Martin — won the SIAM while grabbing top honors in the 1995 Mathematical Contest in Modeling, announced this week.
50 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1970 — SEATTLE — The Arctic Slope Native Association of Alaska is seeking rejection of what it calls an Interior Department plan to sell sand and gravel from land claimed by Eskimos.
Frederick Paul of Seattle, attorney for the association, made the request in letters to Sen. Henry M. Jackson, D-Wash., and Rep. Wayne Aspinall, D Colo. Jackson heads the Senate Interior Committee and Aspinall the House counterpart.
Paul said Interior Secretary Walter J. Hickel asked the committees March 13 to authorize modification of an Alaska “land freeze” and permit disposition of unspecified “mineral materials for purposes which will meet public necessity and will foster the general public welfare.
75 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Senator Warren G. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, said today that he planned to confer next week with Secretary of State Edward Stettinius in an effort to expedite action on a proposal that the United States claim the rich fishing grounds on the Continental Shelf in the Bering Sea.
The Senator declared the State Department has indicated objection to legislation or an executive proclamation to gain control of the fishing waters preferring to handle the matter through diplomatic agreements.
The Continental Shelf is beyond the three-mile limit-traditional extent of national authority. But Magnuson contends the three-mile limit is as antiquated as the flintlock musket. It was established, he said, when the distance of three mile was the range of the most powerful land-based cannon.