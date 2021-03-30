10 YEARS AGO
March 30, 2011 — The Downtown Association is rethinking how to revamp downtown Fairbanks after two fundamental pieces of its plan failed.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly rejected new zoning standards Thursday designed to improve the business climate downtown, saying they were too restrictive.
Several months ago, city planners dropped a proposal to convert Cushman and Barnette streets to two-way traffic. Both were proposals to implement Vision Fairbanks, a long-term plan to spur investment and attract visitors downtown, as many businesses and services have left the city center.
“Zoning and roads are the two things government does to give downtown some new features to compete with,” said David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association.
The zones would have encouraged retail stores with big windows and sidewalk entrances in lieu of things like auto shops and giant parking lots in the core of downtown, such as the one on Fifth Avenue and Cushman. The rest of the plan would be market-driven and would flow from there.
25 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1996 — Interior airboaters are going to make some noise about this one.
The Alaska Board of Game on Friday banned moose hunters from using airboats in 1.6 million acres of hunting land southwest of Fairbanks by creating the Nenana Controlled Use Area in game management Unit 20C and part of Unit 20A.
The board voted 5-2 to adopt the proposal submitted by the Minto-Nenana Advisory Committee in day seven of its weeklong meeting in Fairbanks to consider changes to Interior hunting and trapping regulations.
“This is an action to resolve a user conflict,” said board member Anne Ruggles of Fairbanks, who voted for the ban. “It’s a fairly large problem and ifs about time it was addressed.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1971 — The school district’s proposed budget for 1971-72 received a large measure of criticism and a small measure of support last night at a school board public hearing.
The school board heard 16 persons speak, most criticizing pay raises given to administrators, and calling for a cut in the budget so that a cut in taxes might be possible. About 75 persons were present.
Don Gilbert, 2107 Turner St., said he thought administrators should not be given a raise. “I think until this community gets healthy financially, administrators should pull in their necks and give taxpayers a break.”
“Draw the line” was a phrase that cropped up repeatedly in several speakers comments. Bob Glaus, president of the Real Property Taxpayers Association but speaking for himself, said, “you have to someplace draw the line. In this small community maybe we can’t afford 24,26 or 28 thousand dollar administrators.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1946 — JUNEAU — Senator Norman Walker’s memorial asking removal of Governor Gruening was passed by the Senate by a 9-6 vote yesterday. Those voting against the measure were Senators Brownell, Gordon, Gunderson, Lyng, McCutcheon, and Nerland, with Butrovich not voting.
The House passed its new version of the bill to provide for a Southeast Alaska branch of the University. Those voting against passage of the $150,000 measure were Reps. Hoopes, Johnson, Linck, Potter, Walsh and Shattuck.
The House also passed the Senate bill for vocational rehabilitation of disabled veterans, and two memorials, one for repair of Snake River harbor and the other for a three-year survey of Bering Sea fisheries.