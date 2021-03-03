10 YEARS AGO
March 3, 2011 — More than a dozen young girls crowded into the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Animal Shelter lobby Wednesday evening and presented 34 dog beds to the supervisor, surpassing all expectations.
During the past few months, the 14 members of Junior Girl Scouts Troop 175 have been working on the community service project to help out animals at the shelter.
25 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1996 — A newly discovered comet passing close to Earth this month should be the first easily visible one over Alaska skies since the mid-1970s, traveling in an orbit that will bring it closer to earth than nearly any other comet this century.
That comet, named Hyakutake after its Japanese discoverer, should be followed in August by comet Hale-Bopp, which is larger and expected to be brighter than Hyakutake. Together, the arrivals are literal bright spots in a 20-year period of limited comet activity.
50 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1971 — The provision to extend the federal land freeze in Alaska that is included in the Senate version of Native land claims bill will be a great hindrance to oil and gas exploration and development if passed.
“What this does for Alaska is nothing,” Don Simasko, oil and gas broker from Anchorage, said yesterday at a Chamber of Commerce membership meeting.
“It means that the land freeze would be extended for five years while the Department of Interior tries to make up its mind how to classify land it’s been unable to classify for 50 years.”
Simasko is an oil and gas operator from Anchorage, and is president of Petroleum Land Service , an independent company. He has had 16 years of experience in the oil field, and serves on a number of oil related committees and boards. He spoke yesterday on the land freeze.
75 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 2, 1946 — WASHINGTON — The only living former President of the United States appealed today for closer regulation of eating in this country as a means of heading off starvation abroad.
Herbert Clark Hoover, the nation’s Chief Executive from 1929 until 1933, declared the nation needs a “real food administrator.”
He made plain in an interview that in his opinion Secretary of Agriculture Anderson should have more power to prevent feeding of wheat to livestock when hungry people abroad could use it.
“Incorrect price differentials” set up by OPA led to this situation, Mr. Hoover said soon after he had been designated honorary chairman of President Truman’s “Famine Emergency Committee.”