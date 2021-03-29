10 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1996 — JUNEAU — The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Monday backed the idea of state support for a natural gas trucking proposal, less than a week after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly attached thick strings to the prospect of municipal funding.
Meanwhile, Fairbanks borough Mayor Luke Hopkins was in Juneau lobbying for the plan. The project looks to tap the North Slope for natural gas to be regularly trucked south to Fairbanks and North Pole.
25 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1996 — JUNEAU — A bill to prohibit same-sex marriages in Alaska passed the state Senate Thursday, with supporters saying it would help preserve traditional families and opponents calling it discriminatory.
The bill would rewrite Alaska law to specify that only marriages between a man and a woman are legal. Current law does not contain that gender provision, though in practice, Alaska already prohibits men to marry men or women to marry women.
50 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1971 — JUNEAU (AP) — Alaska’s legislature this week heads into what promises to be the final month of the first session, with the determining factor being consideration of the General Fund budget bill now being scrutinized by the House Finance Committee.
Monday marks the 78th day of legislative action, already three days past the adjournment date predicted by Gov. William Egan, but up to a month away from the target date foreseen by lawmakers.
75 YEARS AGO
March 29, 2021 — WASHINGTON — The National Park Service has promised everything but a bride to a corporal on a “dreamy Alaskan isle” asking reservations for a “possible” honeymoon at Grand Canyon National Park.
He indicated he might be able to win the bride himself. At least he’s written her 700 or 800 letters, he said. His letter, steeped in loneliness, indicated his long Alaskan assignment may be near an end and he wants a 15-day vacation at the park because he has been promising “that certain girl” a trip there.