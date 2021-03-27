10 YEARS AGO
March 27, 2011 — When Schaeffer Cox was arrested two weeks ago amid a series of local law enforcement raids, it was an unexpected twist to a spectacle Mark Pitcavage has watched from afar for more than a year.
Pitcavage, the Ohio-based director of investigative research for the Anti-Defamation League, has been monitoring Cox since he emerged as the face of the Alaska Peacemakers Militia.
The ADL, a Jewish anti-discrimination organization, tracks social movements and organizations it feels may be prone to violence.
The arrest of Cox and four others — centered around an alleged plot to kill a federal judge, Alaska State Troopers and a federal tax agent — came as a surprise, Pitcavage said. He said Cox’s increasingly heated rhetoric had caused a stir among those who follow anti-government groups, but he wasn’t sure there was much substance behind it.
“I knew he had a lot of talk in him,” Pitcavage said. “I didn’t know if he had much walk in him.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1996 — Tricia Hardt screamed as she pointed her finger toward the fuzzy object in the night sky.
“There it is, right there,” she shouted, her eyes targeted on Comet Hyakutake.
Her son Chancy, 10, stood nearby as their excitement grew. “Mom, I can see the tail! It’s huge!”
Their words, repeated over and over, echoed across the darkened back parking lot of the Natural Sciences Facility at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Monday night. More than 200 people had come to a comet party to see Hyakutake as it made its closest approach to Earth, coming to within about 9.3 million miles.
It’s been 11 years since a sizable comet has come into view. In 1985 Hailey’s comet arrived, though its best viewing was in the Southern Hemisphere. Hyakutake is the brightest comet in the Northern Hemisphere since Comet West in 1976.
50 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1971 — After two aborted attempts to attend inaugural functions in Fairbanks, Alaska Gov. William A. Egan has finally made it to town.
The governor arrived in Fairbanks this morning accompanied by his wife, Neva, his assistant Alex Miller, Press Secretary Will Lawson and Alaska Atty. Gen. John Havelock.
“The third time’s the charm,” Egan said this morning after getting on the ground at the Fairbanks airport. Egan’s entourage had to fly over Fairbanks during the first inaugural effort when ice fog prevented his plane from landing.
The governor stated he was anxious to “meet with the people” who worked for him during last year’s campaign.
“The visit fits right in with my wanting to thank all my workers here,” Egan stated.
75 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1946 — JUNEAU — The bills providing for a Southeast Alaska branch of the University of Alaska were dead today following the Senate’s action yesterday in killing its own measure and refusing to consider the one passed by the House.
The motion to kill the Senate bill, introduced by Senator Norman Walker of Ketchikan, was up for reconsideration yesterday afternoon on notice given by Walker the previous day. It was killed the second time by a 9-7 vote.
In refusing to accept the House measure on the same subject because it was delivered after the time limit, the Senate also rejected the House measure to establish a Pioneer Women’s home.