10 YEARS AGO
March 26, 2011 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough will help fund the study of a natural gas trucking plan if voters decide to modify an Alaska Gasline Port Authority project authorized by a 1999 ballot measure.
The Borough Assembly voted at about 2 a.m. Friday to pay for a study only if the plan is affirmed by voters in October. The assembly passed a heavily amended ordinance after more than an hour of public testimony and several attempts to postpone the vote.
Requiring a public vote will patch up one legal question but will push a potential trucking operation back one year. Project leaders had hoped construction would begin this summer once financing was secured.
25 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1996 — Fairbanks City Council members disregarded advice from city police and agreed—albeit unhappily— to renew the liquor license of downtown’s popular Cottage Bar during Monday’s meeting.
But council members promised changes in the way they monitor city bars and said further violations by other bars would not be tolerated.
50 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1971 — The Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association last night expressed support for antlerless moose seasons and walk-in hunting areas as outlined in several proposals now before the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee, but opposed creation of a closed area along the new Anchorage-Fairbanks highway, and extending the hunting season on a number of fur bearers.
Public hearing on the proposals is scheduled for this evening by the advisory committee at 7:30 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin.
75 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1971 — Sen. Magnuson (D., Wash.) said yesterday the Canadian government was not likely to share in the expense of constructing a highway through British Columbia to connect the Pacific Northwest with the Alaska Military (Alcan) Highway. The Senator made the statement during a conference with Canadian Sen. Gerald McGeer and Pres. Stanley S. McKeen of thePacific Northwest Trade Association, both of Vancouver, B.C.
He said he was given the information by the Rt. Hon. J. L. Ilsley, Candian Minister of Finance, when he and Gov. Ernest R. Gruening of Alaska visited Ottawa Feb. 11 to represent the United States in joint highway discussions.