10 YEARS AGO
March, 25, 2011— The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted down new zoning standards aimed at revitalizing downtown. The ordinance failed after a 4-4 tie Thursday night, with assembly members Michael Dukes, Natalie Howard, Matt Want and Joe Blanchard voting against it. The debate showed colliding views on planning for downtown. Want said the zones were far too exclusive and that any business was better than no business.
25 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1996— Women can say goodbye to hair electrolysis, waxing treatments and fancy razors—to get rid of unwanted hair simply rip it out with economical duct tape, recom mends the Fairbanks Possum Lodge Women’s Auxiliary. For the woman who wants more than to look pretty, Jill Holmgreen designed a pair of alluring high heels that store fishing lures in the heels, which are made from the tops of plastic quarts of oils.
50 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1971— The Big Ugly Flying Fellow (BUFF) is back in Eielson skies for a final two weeks of testing before ending her off-season visit to Alaska. This time BUFF, more properly known as the HH-53C rescue helicopter, is the subject of icing tests. For this purpose, a C-130 aircraft from Edwards AFB, Calif., equipped with four 800 gallon water tanks is currently here. The HH-53C test team has been at Edwards AFB the past several weeks writing the report on the arctic tests that were conducted here in January and February.
75 YEARS AGO
March 25, 194 — The Renton plant of the Pacific Car and Foundry Company disclosed yesterday it had contracts worth $1,500,000 for the construction of railroad refrigerator cars and another for the building of 20 steel dump cars for the Alaska Railroad at a cost of $110,000. The 500 “reefers” will go to fruit lasting work between Seward and Fairbanks.