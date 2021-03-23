10 YEARS AGO
March 24, 2011 — Students took turns preparing a moosehead soup Wednesday afternoon outside the front door of Woodriver Elementary School.
Working on cardboard, the students sliced away at meat from a donated moose’s head under the direction of Brian Charlie and teacher Karen Dullen. Charlie came from Nenana to show the kids the correct way to use every part of a moose head.
The soup was one part of a week-long emphasis on cultural learning at Woodriver. Fifth- and sixth-grade students learned Alaska Native games, listened to storytellers and made moosehead soup and fry bread.
25 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1996 — JUNEAU — Preserving arts and public broadcasting funds, resurrecting an income tax and spending some Permanent Fund cash were among the priorities cited Saturday as Alaskans sounded off about next year’s proposed budget.
The tone of public testimony at a House Finance Committee hearing generally ran counter to the budget-balancing approach taken by the Legislature’s Republican leadership, whose plan is heavy on spending cuts and light on new taxes and revenues.
50 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1971 — Atentative budget of $16,326,344 for 1971-72 school district operation, including a request for a borough appropriation of $3,197,612, was given first approval last night at a special meeting of the school board.
It was passed over the dissenting vote of board member Nancy Mendenhall, who had previously stated her belief that administrative salaries were too high. A 10 per cent raise for administrators, to be spread over two years, was recently approved following negotiations.
75 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 23, 1946 — A proposal to direct the Alaskan Development Board to turn over $5,000 of its appropriation to the Alaska Statehood Association for use in studying the statehood question was buried in the Senate yesterday.