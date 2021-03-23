10 YEARS AGO
March 23, 2011 — The five Fairbanks-area residents arrested March 10 for allegedly plotting to kill and kidnap local officials appeared together in the Rabinowitz Courthouse on Monday to face charges returned by a grand jury.
All five defendants now have attorneys and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to a charging document filed March 11, the five defendants had developed a plan called “241” — two for one — to forcibly resist any attempt to execute a warrant on codefendant Francis “Schaeffer” Cox, who was wanted for failing to face a misdemeanor weapon charge at a Feb. 14 jury trial.
The defendants were functioning as “command staff” members of Cox’s Peacemakers Militia, had identified targets for murder and kidnapping and had stockpiled weapons for the task, according to the charging document.
Much of the evidence against the defendants so far reportedly comes from a series of secret FBI recordings of militia meetings.
25 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1996 — Two Fairbanks contractors selected for frame reconstruction on the Denali Princess Lodge said Friday they have the laborers needed for the 60- to 120-day job.
GBC Inc. plans to pull about 45 workers out of Carpenter’s Union Local 1243 in Fairbanks and begin round-the-clock construction by Wednesday. Business manager Don Swarner said he had about 100 unemployed carpenters on the union list Friday.
“Somebody who’s been out of work all winter and is at the top of the list is going to get a chance to go,” said Swarner, fielding inquiries from across the state Friday. “But for people to call me from the Aleutian Chain, this job doesn’t warrant that kind of excitement.”
“This is going to be such a flash in the pan,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1971 — A public meeting will be conducted by the Fairbanks Advisory Committee for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin.
According to advisory committee publicity chairman Jim Greiner, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed changes in game laws as they apply to the Fairbanks area and Interior Alaska.
At similar meetings earlier in the year, these proposals were accepted by the committee, voted upon, and then submitted to the Alaska Fish and Game Board in Juneau. The board then studied all proposals that were submitted on a statewide basis and tentatively approved certain of them for final consideration at its April meeting.
75 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1946 — A seventh name was added to the list of candidates for the three city council seats to be filled April 2 when a petition nominating Frank P. Young was filed with the City Clerk today, and it was reported that other petitions were being circulated.
With two days yet to go before the filing deadline, it was assured that at least eight names would be on the council ballot, inasmuch as Mrs. Sylvia Ringstad, only one of the three retiring council members who would reconsider reelection, was expected to file.
Meanwhile, City Clerk Grace Fisher reported that registrations are coming in faster but that there are probably 1,000 voters who have not yet taken the step to qualify for this election. Registration close at 5 p.m. next Thursday.