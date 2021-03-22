10 YEARS AGO
March 22, 2011 — A state grand jury Monday morning added a new name to the list of those accused in association with an alleged plan to kill or kidnap local law enforcement officers and court officials.
In addition to returning indictments for the five suspects picked up in a March 10 sweep, the grand jury returned an indictment for Rachel A. Barney, wife of defendant Coleman L. Barney.
Rachel Barney is accused of harboring co-defendant Francis “Schaeffer” Cox on Feb 19 and March 10. Cox was a fugitive for not attending a trial on misdemeanor weapons charges. Rachel Barney is not in custody and was assigned a date of April 5 to appear in court.
The five people already in custody have been indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and several lesser crimes. The indictments identify Alaska State Trooper Ron Wall and District Court Judge Michael McConahy as the intended murder victims.
25 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1996 — As firefighters doused the smoldering embers of the Denali Princess Lodge Wednesday night and into Thursday, owners of the $21 million hotel showed what a multi-million dollar company determined to preserve its summer season can do.
By Wednesday evening — less than 10 hours after 80-foot flames had leveled the lobby, warehouse, main restaurant and as many as 170 of the hotel’s 280 rooms — the Seattle-based company had reportedly ordered all the interior furnishings needed for the new guest rooms: every bed, chair, curtain set and ironed square of white linen.
On Thursday morning, orders for a complete line of kitchen supplies went out. A fax line took information from area contractors. And a construction meeting was scheduled for today in Fairbanks, where organization for the massive 60-day effort is to be headquartered.
“We are going to open May 14,” Dan Rosenberger, vice president of rail operations and hotel construction, said at the Denali National Park and Preserve site Thursday. “We’re marshaling our forces to rebuild.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1971 — JUNEAU — Federal education funds can no longer be spent to bring St. Mary's High School seniors to the state capitol to view the legislature in action, the federal government says.
In fact, federal auditors have told the state it must repay the money used for that purpose so far.
The situation was revealed in a letter of appeal from the 23 seniors at St. Mary's to Rep. Martin Moore, D-Emmonak. The students said that annual trips to Juneau, as well as to Anchorage and Fairbanks, had been funded through Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.
The students said the ruling had caused them "great disappointment. The money has not been used for school materials, books or supplies of any kind, but the benefit and educational insights that we, individually, from the bush have gained on such educational trips."
75 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1946 — OTTAWA, Canada — A Canadian army unit will take over the Alaska Highway from the United States army in a ceremony at Whitehorse, Yukon, April 3.
Defense Minister Douglas Abbott told the House of Commons Tuesday the Canadian army planned to use the 1,250-mile highway for training purposes and there was no possibility of its being open to civilian traffic in the near future.