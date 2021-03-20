10 YEARS AGO
March 21, 2011 — A special task force has recommended Fairbanks stop fluoridating its water supply.
Five of the six members agreed to the recommendation, giving two main reasons — city water contains naturally-occurring fluoride and amounts higher than those natural levels could harm non-nursing infants.
The committee published a draft report Tuesday and is asking for public comment through the end of the month.
It was not an easy conclusion, said committee chairman Paul Reichardt, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1996 — DENALI PARK — Fire raced through the Denali Princess Lodge early Wednesday, destroying an estimated 170 of the resort’s 280 rooms, its lobby, dining room and gift shop. Only two hotel wings, a fast-food restaurant, the employee housing and a maintenance building remained.
Princess, which is building another hotel further down the Parks Highway, will rebuild its ravaged Denali Park site in time for its scheduled May 14 opening, said company vice president Tom Dow.
“We’re hopeful that we can be up and running by then,” Dow said.
The fire began about 7 a.m. in the lobby near two floor furnaces, state Fire Marshal Craig Goodrich said. Arson is not suspected. Goodrich estimated damage to the hotel at $25 million.
No injuries were reported from the fire, which took five hours to suppress. The hotel, closed for the winter, was not occupied at the time.
“This is what we always were afraid would happen in the canyon,” said Karen Reeves, who owns Denali River View Inn, just south of the hotel. “I’ve already got my car loaded with photo albums and everything else, just in case.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1971 — The Alaska Transportation Commission has decided to hear a complaint by Interior Airways, Inc., against Red Dodge Aviation, Inc., despite a United States District Court order restraining Interior Airways "from proceeding with the matter now pending before the Alaska Transportation Commission."
Interior Airways has alleged that "Red Dodge Aviation, Inc., is operating in violation of its contract air carrier certificate ... in that it is holding itself out to the public expressly and by course of conduct that it furnishes air transportation for compensation, hire or lease."
The court order was issued during bankruptcy proceedings for Red Dodge Aviation.
75 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1946 — JUNEAU — The Green-Shattuck workmen's compensation measure and the veterans' bonus-loan bill were headed for joint Senate-House conferences today for an attempt to iron out differences on the two measures. Both houses have passed their own versions of each bill.
Meanwhile, a new note was tossed into the argument over financing the veterans aids when the Senate committee on taxation and revenue, which has received the House-approved income tax bill, produced a substitute measure calling for a gross sales tax. The House has removed the sales tax provision from the Senate's veterans bill.
Other actions in the Senate yesterday included the indefinite postponement of the measure which would have abolished the Territorial Guard and passage of measure to permit Territorial officials to travel to Washington purely on business and to appropriate $15,000 for purchase of a Sydney Laurence painting of Mt. McKinley.