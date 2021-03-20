10 YEARS AGO
March 20, 2011 — A top legislative aide, the behind-the-scenes worker in Juneau, can earn twice what his or her boss makes. Law makers each earn $4,100 per month, or $50,400 per year.
But the life and duties of a legislative aide differ from those of a legislator.
Many, if not most, aides work for only part of the year.
The Legislative Affairs Agency reports that aides don’t get the stipends that law makers receive for the three-month stay in Juneau , so some aides don’t get any help paying rent in Southeast while maintaining mortgage payments in their hometowns.
25 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1996 — JUNEAU — Republican lawmakers are trying to eliminate state funding for cultural programs and public broadcasting, but arts advocates say they hope to restore some, if not all, of that money.
House finance panels have recommended doing away with the Alaska State Council on the Arts and phasing out state funding for Alaska’s public broadcasting stations.
Rep. Vie Kohring, who heads both the education and administration department subcommittees, said Tuesday the state cannot afford to pay for such services while trying to close budget gaps running near $500 million a year.
“I don’t want to eliminate the arts,” said Kohring, a Republican from Wasilla. “Art is great, ifs very important to our culture. What I’m saying is we just can’t afford the funds. Our backs are against the wall and we need to cut spending.
50 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1971 — JUNEAU — No one knows if the construction of the southern terminus of a trans-Alaska pipeline at Valdez would drastically harm fish and game resources in Prince William Sound, Alaska’s commissioner of fish and game said yesterday.
“We’re talking in terms of a potential threat,” Wallace Noerenberg, the head of Alaska’s fish and game department said Friday. “All we can do is theorize.”
Noerenberg is a man caught in the middle, between the oil and development-minded and the cautious and conservation-minded. In testimony during Department of the Interior hearings in Washington, D.C. last month, Noerenberg warned that more information is needed before assurances can be made that the fish and game resources of Prince William Sound will not be too drastically disturbed. He reiterated that position Friday.
“We’re getting to the point we should have been at two years ago,” Noerenberg stated. “We’ve figured out what the information voids are and now we have to fill them.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1946 — A final report on the 1946 Winter Carnival, showing a trial balance of $21,347.32 in the profit and including recommendations for expansion of the Carnival into a year-around sports and recreation program, was released today by the Winter Carnival Central Committee.
The report was read to the Lions Club today by Chairman Herb Hilscher and approved by the members. It will be presented to the other three participating clubs as their meeting dates arrive. As recommended, the Lions reappointed their two central committee representatives, Claud Chilton and Jack Pegues, but delayed final action after Chilton asked to withdraw. He said he would work as hard for the carnival by thought “new blood” should be injected into the committee each year.