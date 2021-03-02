10 YEARS AGO
March 2, 2011 — Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board members approved bond proposals for $61.1 million in school construction during Tuesday night’s meeting. The bond proposals, including funds for renovations on Barnette Magnet School costing $9 million, are now in the Borough Assembly’s hands.
Nearly an hour’s worth of testimony on Barnette Magnet School’s behalf impressed the school board.
Vice President Sharon McConnell was the only member of the board who didn’t have the chance to visit the school and take a tour highlighting its needed maintenance.
When other board members described some classrooms as being separated by curtains, overcrowded, acting as hallways and being too noisy for concentration, she said any reservations she had about removing Barnette from the bond package were gone.
Barnette is one of 10 projects in the bond proposals package, and it is the only one that the state will reimburse up to 60 percent rather than up to 70 percent.
5 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1996 — Cigarette ash flew all over Kevin Bergman’s jeans as he excitedly flipped switches on a maze of wires and magnets sitting on his living room floor.
Wires hummed. Sparks flew.
A light bulb flashed in the smoky haze and exploded.
Bergman had good reason to ignore his cigarette. He had discovered an energy source, he believed, that scientists for centuries have tried but failed to find.
Bergman, 30, and a self-taught engineer, had crafted a generator th at he claims creates more energy than it consumes. This, he said, dropping a little more ash onto some wire coils, is a perpetual motion machine.
“I want free power,” he said. “ I’m so friggin’ close.”
Sound intriguing? Engineers at two local utilities and the University of Alaska Fairbanks thought so and paid Bergman a visit.
50 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1971 — A 23-year-old Anchorage woman made a parachute jump on the arctic ice pack north of Barrow yesterday and left a large sign in the ice, “Welcome Arctic Rangers.”’
“It was awfully cold,” said Britian Carroll, a veteran parachutist and Alaska’s style parachuting champion.
The pretty young woman decided to make a jump after reading about plans of the Alaskan Command to parachute 130 Arctic Rangers from the United States Army, Alaska onto the ice 120 miles north of Barrow. The operation, Ace Band Polar Cap, was claimed to be the first mass paradrop in history on the arctic ice pack.
The drop was scheduled for today but extreme cold forced postponement for at least a day.
Miss Carroll said her sole purpose in jumping was to “beat the Rangers.” If they see the sign she left, however, it will only be as they fly over because they are scheduled to jump nearly 80 miles farther out on the ice cap.
75 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1946 — At least four prominent Fairbanksans were haled before the Anchorage Kangaroo Court to answer “indecent exposure” charges arising from their beardlessness, Frank Conway reported yesterday on his return from the Fur Rendezvous. The Luckless quartet were Mayor A. H. Nordale, G. A. Gustafson, Chamber of Commerce president, John Clark, local accountant, and Bill Tufford.
Nordale, originally fined $100 by the tribunal, had the levy remitted on the condition that he don dark glasses and a “Blind” sign and peddle day-old newspapers at a premium. When it developed that Nordale had evidently put up his own money for “sales” and had concealed his bundle of papers, he suffered an additional $10 fine for concealing evidence. Gustafson was constrained by the whiskerando justices to wear a false beard.