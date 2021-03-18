10 YEARS AGO
March 19, 2011 — Schaeffer Cox and a Peacemakers Militia associate allegedly stored a cache of weapons in the Fairbanks Ice Park parking lot and bought inert grenades they thought were live, according to two federal indictments made available Friday.
The two new documents, 18 pages total, provide more information reportedly gathered during a federal investigation of Cox and four Fairbanks-area members of his militia.
25 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1996 — JUNEAU — Same-sex marriages would be prohibited under proposed state legislation, with supporters saying it would preserve traditional families and opponents calling the measure discriminatory.
The bill was debated Monday in the Senate Health, Education and Social Services Committee, which introduced the measure last week. Most testimony at the hearing came from gay men and lesbians who said the measure would deprive them of the same rights granted to heterosexuals.
In practice, Alaska law already prohibits same-sex marriages. Supporters said the bill was introduced to make the law clearer and to preempt a pending court decision on same-sex marriages in Hawaii. Susan Hargis, board chairman for the Southeast Alaska Gay and Lesbian Alliance, said she has made a lifetime commitment with a woman she would like to legally wed.
50 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1971 — JUNEAU — Sen. John Butrovich, R-Fairbanks, took the floor of the Senate today to criticize a story appearing in the Wednesday edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
The story concerned utilization for samples by the Fish and Game Department of moose that have been killed this winter by Alaska Railroad trains.
Butrovich said the story could embarrass Alaska in the Lower 48, and commented, “I don’t know whether it reflects on the paper or on the Department of Fish and Game I think this is either lousy journalism and malfeasance on the part of an officer of the state government.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1946 — ANCHORAGE — Mayor John Manders, in a surprise move last night, resigned just two weeks before a city election.
He gave as his reason the recent court ruling in a suit for back salary by the city engineer against the mayor which states such authority is vested in the City Council and not the mayor.
Manders said the decision made his job “about as important to the city government as a totem pole.”