10 YEARS AGO
March 18, 2011 — NOME — The idea for the never-before-accomplished “double insanity” was hatched last spring in a sauna.
Two mushing marathon races. Back to back. By a rookie. Jodi Bailey pulled it off Thursday afternoon upon arriving at the Iditarod finish line in 31st place.
The idea took some time to embrace after husband Dan Kaduce — a veteran of the Yukon Quest and Iditarod — suggested it at their property near Chatanika off the Steese Highway.
Relaxing in their sauna, Bailey thought Kaduce was referring to the Quest’s 300-mile race.
“I was like, ‘I’m actually talking about the (full) Quest’ and all of a sudden I felt cold water hit me in the face,” Kaduce said with a laugh.
But the seed was planted, and the more Bailey thought about it, the more sense it made. Instead of stressing about Kaduce while she handled for him during the Quest (thus not focusing on the kennel’s remaining dogs), Bailey could give them valuable miles and experience while getting advice from Kaduce about both races.
25 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Theoretically, Alaska will see a whole new crop of millionaires in the next three or four years.
Nobody can say how many. Nobody can say for sure when. Attorneys have put the final touches on a complex plan to distribute $5 billion awarded by the jury in the Exxon oil-spill case.
Under the plan, the money will be split by more than 30,000 people damaged by the 1989 spill, including tender operators, Native villagers, cannery workers, businesses, landowners and fishermen. Before the payout can begin, the record verdict must survive an appeals process th at could last for years.
By far, the largest payout will go to commercial fishermen and their attorneys. The fishermen get to divide roughly $3 billion, with most of that going to salmon fishermen. For example, on the high end, the 100 salmon fishermen holding permits in the Chignik area will split more than $185 million, for an average $1.9 million each.
50 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1971 — Native Alaskans from around the state will converge on Fairbanks Saturday to participate in dances, games, and a dinner of wild meats at the Fairbanks Native Association’s annual potlatch.
Moose, caribou, muktuk, seal and ogrook meats will be served, and possibly beaver, bear and buffalo, if any are donated. Most of the meat has been donated by villagers from the bush.
Al Adams, in charge of the potlatch, said they are expecting over 2,000 persons. The public is invited and tickets are available for adults and young people 14 years and older at $4 each at the Fairbanks Native Center, 102 Laity St., the old Letter Shop. The potlatch will be at Lathrop High School from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
About 60 dancers from Ft. Yukon, Minto, Beaver, Stevens Village, Nenana, Point Barrow and other villages will perform in Native costumes. There will be demonstrations of Eskimo and Indian games, a blanket toss, and performances by several Native musicians, including one from Nulato, and one who is a student at the University of Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1946 — JUNEAU — The Basic Science Bill (H.B. 39) was passed unanimously by the House Saturday after it had been amended so that “one layman” is substituted for the Commissioner of Health on the proposed examining board. The commissioner still may serve as one of the two medical doctors for whom the bill provides. The board would now be made up of two medical doctors, one chiropractor, one osteopath and one layman.
Additional amendments to clarify the bill’s wording and make one year’s immediately previous legal practice in the Territory an exemption from board examinations were adopted. Veterans whose practice was interrupted by entry into the service are exempted.