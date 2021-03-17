10 YEARS AGO
March 17, 2011 — Officials said Wednesday that Alaskans have no risk yet of exposure to harmful radiation from Japan’s damaged Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant. However, new information is being assessed at the national, state and local levels, they said.
In the aftermath of last week’s 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami, several nuclear reactors on Japan’s coast caught fire or were damaged by explosions, releasing radioactive materials and raising concerns about its spread worldwide.
Greg Wilkinson, public information officer with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, said Wednesday the best available information indicates no harmful radiation will reach Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Scientists observing restless Akutan volcano said Saturday that earthquake swarms were continuing at a round-the-clock pace.
But the magnitude of those quakes had subsided so that fewer of them were felt in Akutan, a fishing community just eight miles east of the Aleutian Islands volcano.
Terry Keith, scientist-in-charge at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage, said Saturday there had been little change in earthquake frequency and strength.
50 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1971 — JUNEAU — A solitary senator is calling for the State Legislature to initiate a constitutional convention in light of a Superior Court ruling to block the call for a convention.
Sen. Terry Miller, R-Fairbanks, the author or one of eight pieces of legislation relating to a constitutional convention, said yesterday that “the legislature has an obligation to pass a bill calling for a constitutional convention this year.”
“I have no argument with the court decision,” Miller said of the recent Superior Court decision preventing Lt. Gov. H.A. Boucher from calling a convention. “But I feel this is an area where the court is entering into the political arena.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 16, 1946 — MOSCOW — The new five-year plan for Russia will develop atomic power and boost production to one and one-half times the pre-war level, N. A. Voznesensky, head of the Planning Department, has informed the Supreme Soviet.
Speaking at a joint session last night of both Houses of the Russian Parliament, Voznesensky asserted that “monopolistic capitalism can produce a new aggressor,” and declared that the Soviet Union would maintain and strengthen its military forces during the five-year period from 1946 to 1950.