10 YEARS AGO
March 16, 2011 — NOME — Behind his 10 tireless huskies, John Baker mushed into immortality on Tuesday morning.
The new hero from the Bering Sea coast never let Ramey Smyth catch a glimpse of him as he clinched not only his first Iditarod crown but the first by an Alaska Native in 35 years — in record time no less.
“We’re lucky when we’re able to do something good that we can share with other people,” a modest Baker said after crossing under Nome’s fabled burled arch in 8 days, 18 hours, 46 minutes and 39 seconds. “So I can’t wait to go home and be around all of my friends and family up there.”
Baker’s mark on the slightly slower southern route was four hours faster than Martin Buser’s previous record from on the northern route.
25 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1996 — Representatives from the Department of Environmental Conservation, Environmental Protection Agency, Alaska Miners Association and mining interests met Friday morning in hopes of untangling a legal web ensnaring proposed placer mining perm it regulations.
In 1994, EPA issued a general permit for placer mining under the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System. But because of a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund at the request of the Northern Alaska Environmental Center and American Rivers, the EPA has issued a new draft general permit.
Up for public comment until March 18, the draft has given rise to major concerns between EPA, AMA and DEC. EPA officials said during Friday’s meeting they hoped current negotiations would prevent a court action.
50 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1971 — Darrell Trent, deputy director
of the federal Office of Emergency Planning, set the tone of the two-day flood preparedness conference here today when he said,” it looks as if a disaster may strike.”
Trent explained the activities of his office and noted that “we hope a flood is not going to happen,” but it looks like there is a high probability.
Also among the early speakers today was Lt. Gov. H.A. Boucher, former mayor of Fairbanks who held the mayor’s post during the 1967 August flood.
Boucher said although many agencies are involved in pre-flood planning, final responsibility will rest with the city of Fairbanks.
The flood conference is being coordinated by the Alaska Disaster Office and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Alaskaland Civic Center auditorium was nearly filled this morning by delegates to the conference. The delegates represent some 45 state, and federal and private agencies which would be involved in case of a flood.
75 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1946 — JUNEAU — The Territorial House of Representatives yesterday passed H.B. 23, the nonallopathic healing control measure, after hearing testimony from Dr. Lee Stagg of Ketchikan, but postponed consideration of H.B. 39, the basic science measure which Dr. C. A. Doelker, Juneau chiropractor, bitterly attacked.
Dr. Doelker denounced the basic science bill as “hypocritical, illogical, monopolistic, bias and unAmerican,” and declared that it would foster a medical dictatorship. The established medical profession could use the measure for “annihilation of drugless healers,” he asserted.
The House unanimously passed the Hope-Henning minimum hour and wage bill which provided a basic 40-hour week and a basic hourly wage scale of $1.