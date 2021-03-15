10 YEARS AGO
March 15, 2011 — The fate of Ice Alaska ice park will be determined in the last few weeks of the legislative session, as park organizers see it.
They hope the Alaska Legislature will trade or somehow transfer land from the stateowned Alaska Railroad Corp. to the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
No bill is in the works.
Ice Alaska has leased land from the railroad, across the Chena River from Pioneer Park, to host the World Ice Art Championships for 15 years. Ice Alaska will remain on the land, with the help of the borough, until June. If it is forced to move, it will shut down and not return, organizers said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1996 — JUNEAU — Gov. Tony Knowles on Thursday proposed using an income tax and some Permanent Fund income to help balance the state budget, moves that run counter to legislative leaders’ focus on spending cuts over new revenues.
Knowles added his own multi-year plan to a variety of others to close annual budget gaps running as high as $500 million, saying his proposals would eliminate shortfalls within three years.
The governor’s plan is similar to one proposed by minority Senate Democrats to dip into Permanent Fund earnings to pay the state’s school bills.
Knowles’ proposal, subject to voter approval in the 1998 election, would take effect in 1999 with $350 million in Permanent Fund earnings allocated for education expenses. By 2006, that amount would grow to $800 million, enough to cover the state’s share of Alaska school spending.
50 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1971 — JUNEAU — A survey and drilling team of eight men left Fairbanks this morning to perform exploratory work at the confluence of the Ray and Yukon rivers wth the idea of a bridge eventually being constructed in that area, the State Department of Highways announced today.
"The key word in this whole venture is exploratory," said Steve Agbaba, special assistant to the Commissioner of Highways. "What they're doing is taking advantage of seasonal weather, performing the initial survey for a bridge across the Yukon."
75 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1946 — JUNEAU — The House yesterday passed its version of a veterans aid act by a vote of 22 to 1, following on the heels of Senate action approving a measure with the same purpose.
The House bill differs from the Senate measure in that the Senate's sales tax provision is absent and the House measure calls for an appropriation of $3,500,000 and requires five years' residence in the Territory before the war as a qualification for benefits. Veterans honorably discharged for disability or injury after less than one year's service are included among the beneficiaries, however.
An act to abolish the Alaska Territorial Guards and return its funds to the treasury was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Ed Coffey.