10 YEARS AGO
March 14, 2011 — Gov. Sean Parnell is going for a number of changes to oil taxes at once. He cites three explicit goals.
One is to encourage production in tougher-to-reach oil fields that haven’t been tapped.
The second is to encourage more drilling in larger, legacy fields where big oil companies are less inclined to pursue smaller-scale projects.
The third is to significantly soften a surcharge levied in greater degrees as oil prices rise. That’s the tax system ’s often-mentioned “progressive” factor. Parnell conceded last week that Alaska’s basic tax matches taxes charged in other states and countries. But he said the big problem is the oversized bite government Alaska takes at high oil prices.
“We’re a complete outlier,” he told reporters.
25 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1996 — A group of dissident Doyon Ltd. shareholders — unhappy with a $1,000 distribution paid out last year — are calling for a dividend four times that amount.
They also want their own candidates on the regional Native corporation’s board of directors. Doyon, the regional Native corporation for the Interior, holds its annual meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel.
“We’re not going to give up until we have some changes, where shareholders participate, where they listen to the shareholders — not fight us with our own money,” said Elaine Long, who heads up the dissidents in Fairbanks.
Morris Thompson, Doyon’s president and chief executive officer, declined to discuss the issue with the News-Miner. Thompson said it’s more appropriate to talk about such matters directly with shareholders, as he will do Friday.
50 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 13, 1971 — JUNEAU — Flood control funding from the state rates the highest in the minds of Fairbanks legislators as a legislative priority for the Fairbanks area. Hospital aid rated second and urban renewal placed third in an informal poll conducted Friday.
Other important items in the minds of the 11 Interior legislators are revenue sharing, a full-jurisdictional land office in Fairbanks, partial forgiveness of the city's Alaskaland debt, a state banking code, selective state spending and a road to the North Slope.
In considering legislation which would benefit the entire state, the 11 lawmakers consider the University of Alaska's budgetary situation the most pressing need. Gov. William A. Egan trimmed nearly $4 million from the UA's budget when he presented his budget cut proposal recently.
75 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1946 — In the first public announcement of plans for the port of Whittier, Colonel John Johnson of the Alaska Railroad stated at the rate hearing today that the port would be closed for operation on April 1, 1946. Lone exception to the closing order will be the landing of petroleum projects, which will continue.
The railroad, Col. Johnson said, could not economically continue operation of two port facilities with duplicating longshore crews and facilities for passenger and freight traffic.
"Now that this is in the open," a spokesman for local enterprise said, "we have something to fight. We don't want to hurt Seward, but if it comes to a question of Seward or Fairbanks, we have to protect ourselves."