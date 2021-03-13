10 YEARS AGO
March 13, 2011 — Sunlight poured into a large south-facing window and drenched the stained concrete floor, stones and flower beds in warmth. Like batteries, these features capture, store and dispense energy to the 2,300-squarefoot house year round. Sun coming through the window has provided all the home’s heat since mid-February.
Outside, a dozen solar thermal panels stared at the Alaska Range and drank in the mid-morning sun. The panels and a stone masonry heater (complete with a bake oven) are the only heat sources in the home.
“You wouldn’t believe how many engineers have told me in the past year that it’s impossible,” Thorsten Chlupp said of the fossil-fuel free system. “I already know I need to build an outdoor swimming pool because I have too much heat.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1996 — NOME — A flash of a red snowsuit and there he was, Denali Park musher Jeff King, running down the center of Front Street late Tuesday afternoon a few steps ahead of Jake and Booster, the lead dogs of Iditarod’s best team.
Nearing the burl arch, the musher raised one arm high in a gesture somewhere between a wave and a victory fist. After 9 days, 5 hours, 45 seconds, the job was done.
“It’s nice to have the trophy back in Alaska,” King declared, resting one arm on a daughter busy hugging dad’s leg. The comment, amplified by a speaker system, brought out cheers in the old gold rush town. King’s time is the second fastest ever in the race, behind Doug Swingley of Simms, Mont., last year’s winner, who finished second at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday. Swingley finished in 1995 in 9 days, 2 hours and 42 minutes.
50 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1971 — JUNEAU — If more funds are not found within a month for completing the construction of the new Fairbanks Community Hospital, the contractor “will have to pull out,” Harry “Red” Porter, chairman of the hospital project said Friday.
The contractor, Peter Kiewit and Sons, is working toward the building’s completion, on schedule, at the rate of about $200,000 a month, Porter said in a telephone interview yesterday.
“PK will be able to work for about one more month,” Porter said. “When that month is up we won’t have any money to pay them with.”
Porter was contacted Friday in Fairbanks by Sen. Terry Miller, R-Fairbanks, and discussed the hospital project in a three-way telephone conversation. Miller and Rep. Mike Bradner, D-Fairbanks, co-authored a bill, now before committees in the State House and Senate, which would commit the state to a program of at least 25 per cent participation in Alaskan hospital projects.
The passage of the Miller-Bradner bill would bring the hospital project about $750,000 in additional funds. Approximately $200,000 more would have to be found before federal matching funds would put the hospital’s funding over the top.
75 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1946 — JUNEAU — When the House yesterday moved to suspend rules and pass an income tax bill, the co-author, Oscar Gill of Anchorage, protested that the legislature should not act hastily on this “extremely important bill.”
Gill declared that the legislature has three ways of raising funds — by a sales tax, bonding the Territory as suggested by the Governor, or by an income tax.
“No matter which we choose we will be damned from here to Nome, but still let’s not be hasty,” declared Gill.
The measure was placed on top of the calendar for Wednesday.