10 YEARS AGO
March 12, 2011 — A state magistrate set bail at $3 million for Schaeffer Cox, the Fairbanks man accused with four others in a plot to kill several people involved in Alaska law enforcement.
Cox, 26, and the others were arraigned in state court in Fairbanks on Friday.
Bail was set at $2 million apiece for Coleman Barney of North Pole, Michael Anderson of 14 Mile Elliott Highway and Karen and Lonnie Vernon of Salcha.
Lonnie Vernon called the 17-page criminal complaint “hearsay on paper.” None of the others spoke much beyond answering basic questions from Magistrate Alicemary Rasley about their ability to hire an attorney and how long they had lived in the Fairbanks area.
The five, who were arrested Thursday, face several state charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and other crimes.
Lonnie Vernon also was arraigned earlier in the day in federal court on charges of threatening to kill U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Beistline and a member of Beistline’s immediate family Vernon was charged in federal court with threatening to kill Beistline, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court in Alaska, “in the fulfillment of his duties.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1996 — One of the Aleutian Island’s most active volcanoes has come to life again, rattling residents with strong, nearly hourly tremors and prompting scientists from Fairbanks to prepare to head to the area.
The volcano, which last erupted in 1978, awakened Sunday evening with minor activity and shook the island throughout Monday with magnitude 5 quakes recorded by the Alaska Earthquake Information Center in Palmer. Clouds over the volcano have blocked any verification of an eruption.
“It’s pretty scary, I tell you,” said Eva Lott, a bartender at the Akutan Roadhouse. Lott has lived on the island, located just off the Alaska Peninsula at the beginning of the Aleutian Chain, more than 40 years.
No damage had been reported in the city of Akutan, which is 13 kilometers east of Akutan’s summit.
Elders in the town of about 100 told scientists they could not remember such activity from the volcano prior to eruption.
50 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1971 — Officials of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the village council of Tanacross and other federal and state agencies, will meet March 24 and 25 to discuss the possibility of moving the village from its present location on the east bank of the Tanana River to the west side.
A letter to the BIA from the Native village said, “We are asking a way be found to move the village of Tanacross to a new site just as soon as possible. The present village possesses a very great health hazard for the people and will get worse every year. There have been several cases of tuberculosis in the village this winter, plus some illnesses that are not known.
“The sanitation problem is a real threat to the people, there arc several wells in the village, but as of right now only one is usable, the others have shown contamination when tested. The sewerage facilities and the water supply are so close together, if a sewerage deposit should break the whole village would be in serious trouble. The people have tried to improve these conditions, but it is geographically impossible where the village is situated at this time.
75 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1946 — An informal discussion of the coming city elections disclosed last night that only one of the retiring council members plans to run for re-election.
At the conclusion of the regular city council session, Mayor Nordale brought up the subject of candidates for the next council, pointing out that the election is only three weeks away. No possibilities were mentioned, but Mrs. Sylvia Ringstad said she planned to seek re-election. Councilman Kenneth Murray, who now lives outside the city, will not be a candidate, and S. N. Bredlie, who was elected for only a one-year term, said that he definitely will not run again.
“I’ve got rid of all my lodge duties and when I’m off the council I intend to get some fishing done this summer,” said Bredlie.