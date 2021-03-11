10 YEARS AGO
March 11, 2011 — Five people, including militia activist Schaeffer Cox, were arrested Thursday in the Fairbanks area for allegedly conspiring to kill multiple Alaska State Troopers and a federal judge.
The group had stockpiled weapons and conducted surveillance on the homes of two troopers, according to Alaska State Troopers. Some of the weapons known to be in the cache are prohibited by state or federal law, according to troopers.
In addition to Cox, those taken into custody are Lonnie and Karen Vernon of Salcha, Coleman Barney of North Pole and Michael Anderson, whose hometown was unclear. All were taken into custody without incident.
The arrests were made by the Alaska State Troopers’ Special Emergency Reaction Team, along with Fairbanks troopers, the FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Fairbanks Police Department.
U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Beistline was the judge targeted, U.S. Attorney Karen Loeffler said. Lonnie Vernon was recently indicted on the charge of threatening to kill Beistline, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court in Alaska, “in the fulfillment of his duties” and is the only member of the group facing federal charges, Loeffler said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Read any good neighbors lately?
It’s not impossible in the Kachemak Bay town of Homer, where the public library reserves space in its 26,000-volume collection for area authors whose memoirs and novels, science fiction and poetry have a shelf of their own.
Since the “Top Drawer” collection was started a decade ago, local writers with an unpublished manuscript have been invited to submit their work, which the library then binds for free and circulates along with its Hemingways and Grishams.
“Some works are more popular than others,” library director Karen McRae says of the Top Drawer collection. “Word gets around.”
And that, organizers say, is exactly the point.
50 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1971 — RCA Global Communications and RCA Alaska Communications today filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to establish a domestic communications satellite system with 13 earth stations, including stations near Fairbanks, Prudhoe Bay, Anchorage, Juneau and Ketchikan.
RCA Chairman Robert W. Sarnoff announced the filing which he said would call for an investment of up to $98 million by the end of 1977.
RCA Globcom and RCA Alascom would not only build but operate the system which Sarnoff said would be “the entranceway into an era of innovative communication services for all 50 states. It offers new services, greatly augments terrestrial facilities and dramatically reduces the cost of network broadcasting and business communication services.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1946 — The spectacular coronation of the 1946 Winter Carnival queen was attended yesterday afternoon on the royal “courtyard” of the Chena by every able-bodied man, woman, child in town and more than 500 photographers who clicked cameras of every description for nearly two solid hours until they ran out of film and hands became numbed with cold!
First to grace the royal dias with its fur robe covered thrones were the queen’s court and the four ladies-in-waiting, closest contenders for the crown. Most of the girls wore their white parkas and lent a special beauty to the scene.