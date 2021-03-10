10 YEARS AGO
March 10, 2011 — JUNEAU — Senators on Wednesday signaled public scrutiny of the state’s proposed oil tax cut that could grow far broader than previously expected.
The comments came as the Senate Resources Committee opened up hearings on the plan. The discussion had previously been limited to the state House.
Sens. Joe Paskvan, D-Fairbanks, and Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, suggested their review could be far bigger in scope. That could doom chances the bill might emerge from the Legislature before law makers’ scheduled adjournment in late April.
25 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1996 — Four busloads of Alaska Miners Association conference attendees on Saturday headed along the 5-mile road into the Fort Knox mine for a pre-arranged tour of the complex.
The first private tour of the mine showed the benches of the west pit, the mill site and the tailings dam all, in the shadow of Walter Creek, named after miner Walter Roman.
Ken Pohle, president of Fairbanks Gold Inc., addressed the group of onlookers, noting in his slide show accompanied speech that the mine was a successful construction enterprise. The mine was named by the Alaska Outdoor Council as the “Industry of the Year for 1995.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1971 — What was slated as an informational session began yesterday with a note of confrontation when Lathrop faculty members met with representatives from the State Human Rights Commission to discuss black students and their problems.
Two more sessions, one this afternoon and one tomorrow, were scheduled. The program called for an introduction yesterday, with smaller group sessions today and tomorrow.
Faculty members showed an inclination yesterday lo jump right In and get down to specifics but the four speakers were reluctant to do so with such a large group.
Milo Griffin, Fairbanks representative of the HRC, began yesterday’s session, saying that the objective of the session was to explore problems that black people have. He introduced Mrs. Carol Smith and Donald Barlow, both from Anchorage, and L.V. Stennis, the Anchorage representative of the commission.
75 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1946 — Top honors in the Winter Carnival’s spectacular mile-long Big Parade went to the extremely well-executed float entered by Igloo No. 4 Pioneers of Alaska. Featured were most of the old-time methods of gold mining, including a working drift mine, and a gold panner, wit ha prospector’s boiler busily at work.
Second place went to the Pan American display, which showed a plane flying around the globe, with small replicas representing Pan American bases at London, Paris, Johannesburg, and Cairo. Brilliant in Pan American blue, the float gained great admiration all along the line of march.