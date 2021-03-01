10 YEARS AGO
March 1, 2011 — The second blizzard to hit Fairbanks in less than a week produced a second round of rescues in the White Mountains north of Fairbanks on Saturday and Monday.
A Fairbanks man stranded in a cabin in the White Mountains National Recreation Area was rescued by Alaska State Troopers on Saturday. Randy Robertson was flown out in a helicopter by Sgt. Scott Quist after family members reported him overdue.
Robertson was staying at Eleazar’s Cabin, 12 miles from the Wickersham Dome trailhead on the Steese Highway.
“He went in on Tuesday and was supposed to come out on Thursday,” Quist said. “The family hadn’t heard from him as of Saturday and they called us.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1996 — A birthday every year and a big bash every four years — that’s what parents promised their three babies born in Fairbanks on Thursday, leap year day.
The parents of babies Julie Ann McKinley, Kacey Nicole Gleason and Jack McKinley Cain will celebrate their children’s birthdays on Feb. 28 or March 1, they said, no matter what the real calendar read Thursday.
“We’re going to celebrate it on the 28th but every fourth year we’re going to be super big,” said proud papa Kevin McKinley.
To balance out the calendar, Julius Caesar added a 29th day to February every four years in 46 B.C. It takes the Earth 365 1/4 days to travel around the sun.
All three leap day babies were born at Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright. Officials at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported no births Thursday.
50 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1971 — Less than 30 persons showed up for the hearing on the Senate bill concerning involvement of youth in government, but their suggestions perhaps will make it a better bill.
Two Fairbanks legislators, Sen. Ed Merdes and Rep. Dick Randolph, conducted the public hearing held at Lathrop High School Saturday. The bill, which originated with the governor, would create a commission of six persons authorized to recommend a group of young men and women from which the governor would select interns to serve the governor's office and serve on state commissions and boards as voting members.
Unlike most hearings, the smallness of the group made it possible for a discussion of the ideas instead of the recording of prepared speeches. According to Sen. Ed Merdes, excellent suggestions were offered for the final bill.
75 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Creation of an Alaskan International Highway Commission was approved yesterday by the House Foreign Affairs Committee after witnesses said highway connections with the Territory are among the nation's most pressing needs.
The measure, by Rep. Mansfield, Democrat of Montana, would provide for appointment by the president of a commission of eight members to cooperate with a similar Canadian commission to investigate the feasibility of constructing a road or roads under supervision of the two governments.
The commissions could select a route that would go through either British Columbia, Alberta, or Sasketchiwan and the Yukon Territory. This, Mansfield told the committee, would permit the route to start from Montana if that route east of the mountains was found feasible.