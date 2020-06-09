10 YEARS AGO
June 9, 2010 — The heat and humidity of the Gulf of Mexico are more foreign than the task at hand for Fairbanksans helping to clean up the nation’s worst oil spill.
“It’s very hot, over 100 degrees today,” said Fairbanks resident Ron Hocking, operations manager for Alaska Clean Seas, in a phone call from Louisiana on Tuesday.
Spill experts are not the only people from Fairbanks pitching in labor, and empathy, in the Gulf. BP Alaska is rotating through a cadre of engineers, environmental and community relations workers, and two local Alaska Native leaders visited last month to support coastal communities in the path of the oil.
Alaska Clean Seas is a not-for-profit cooperative made up of 10 oil industry companies, including BR ConocoPhillips and pipeline operator Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., specializing in oil-spill response. A dozen employees, out of 80 total, are in the Gulf.
25 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1995 — Parents could unite to form special schools for their children — and receive state money to do it — under a bill Gov. Tony Knowles signed into law Thursday.
The measure, sponsored by Fairbanks Sen. Bert Sharp, allows up to 30 charter schools to be established in a statewide pilot program. Up to five schools are allowed in Fairbanks. Charter schools have been allocated on a regional basis.
Parents could establish schools that, for instance, focus on math and science, cater to select grade levels, embrace strict rules for dress and behavior, or foster artistic expression. In keeping with the state Constitution, the schools must be nonsectarian.
Students may live anywhere in the school district while attending a charter school.
Charter schools won't happen in Fairbanks, however, until a particular group of parents makes its case before the Fairbanks school board and then the state’s education commissioner. If those officials sign off on such a deal, the state would pay to educate the students in the charter school.
50 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1970 — ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Military haircut rules, which have kept millions of servicemen neat and closely trimmed, may have to be revised or dropped because of the action of a military judge here.
Maj. Max Bowlden, sitting in a pretrial hearing into a special court martial for Airman I.C. Michael S. Daiell, 23, New York City, dismissed the second of three charges against Daiell over his haircut.
Bowlden agreed Monday with Daiell's attorneys that the Air Force haircut regulations were too vague to support prosecution.
Earlier, the defense had won dismissal of a charge that Daiell's long hair put him in violation of an Alaska Air Command supplement to the Air Force rule.
The remaining charge against the New York accountant accuses him of willfully disobeying a written order to get a haircut. The hearing continued Tuesday at Elmendorf Air Force Base on the outskirts of Anchorage.
The key charge Bowlden ordered dropped Monday accused Daiell of failing to obey a paragraph of the Air Force manual which says "hair must be neat and closely trimmed. It may be clipped at the edges of the sides and back, but must present an evenly graduated appearance. Long and conspicuous sideburns are prohibited."
75 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1945 — LONDON — The British Treasury announced today it would pay four shillings and three pence more per fine ounce for gold in the sterling area, explaining that shipping risk had been "substantially reduced."
The official announcement said the readjustment of the price from 168 shillings per fine ounce to 172 shillings three pence had "no bearing on any questions of exchange policy or exchange rates."
The Bank of England said the price alteration was made merely in line with changing war conditions and must not be regarded as a gold point nor as made in anticipation of Bretton Woods.