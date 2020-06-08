10 YEARS AGO
June 8, 2010 — Fewer people than last year attended the Thai Laos Festival, but that didn’t stop those who made it Sunday from enjoying themselves and helping raise money for those in need.
“We had a blast,” organizer Nuntarat Anderson said. “People had a really good time.”
The festival raised $1,871 through event and raffle ticket sales to help those affected by recent violent demonstrations in Bangkok. The rest will be donated to the Wat Alaska Yanna Vararam, the Buddhist Temple-Meditation Center of Alaska, in Anchorage.
Anderson said this year there were more dancers in attendance. They performed regional dance styles from different parts of Southeast Asia, including Thailand and the Philippines.
The event included a dinner with food prepared and donated by several local Thai restaurants. Food was expected to go quickly and Anderson said by the end of the event, most of it was gone.
25 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1995 — Major thorough fares in and around Fairbanks would be upgraded according to Gov. Tony Knowles’ $2.2 billion transportation plan announced Tuesday.
However, other roads within the city will have to fight for repair money with other Alaska cities.
Upgrades in Fairbanks include the Richardson Highway, Mitchell Expressway, Parks Highway, Johansen Expressway including Geist Road, and the Steese Highway between the Johansen and the Mitchell.
In addition to upgrading som estate roads, the plan calls for a number of new roads, trails and ferry terminals to be built over a 10-year period at a cost of about, $220 million per year.
Under the plan, Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau would each receive $25 million while Ketchikan gets $35 million. Sitka would receive $5 million and Kodiak $4 million.
50 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1970 — The back door to Siberia and Russia was opened up to the first commercial flight in history over the weekend, but unlike the postman, Alaska Airlines had to ring twice.
The scheduled eight-hour, non-stop, history-making jet flight from Anchorage to Khabarovsk (pronounced hob-a-rofsk) was suddenly interrupted and the some 130 dignitaries, paying passengers and newspaper, radio and television reporters landed In Tokyo in what appeared to be a Russian move to close the door before it was opened fully.
While the passengers were kept aboard the Boeing 707 jet under Tokyo's Haneda Airport's warm sun, a welcoming Russian delegation at Khabarovsk warmed its heels under a hot sun unaware that the flight had been Interrupted.
A high American aviation official said it appeared that Russia had been responsible for the sudden change in plans, but the reason was not determined immediately. The first announced explanation was that work was being done on the Khabarovsk airport and it had closed Iis only runway capable of taking the huge 707. At Khabarovsk, however, welcoming officials said no work was done on the field Sunday and the runway in question was operating throughout the day.
75 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1945 — A combination of federal regulations is forcing Fairbanks into a meat famine, Henry Waechter of Waechter Brothers, a major source of meat in this area, said today.
Unless relief is granted, Waechter Brothers will be forced to close their stores for the first time in 45 years because there will be nothing to sell, Waechter said. Appeals to the Food Distribution Administration and the Civilian Food Reserve agency of the Department of the Interior have had no effect to date, and assistance of others is being asked to press further for relief, he said.
Meantime, the local Waechter market is out of beef and only one more full shipment of meat, due the end of the month, is in sight.