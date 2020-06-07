10 YEARS AGO
June 7, 2010 — The U.S. Senate will vote this week on a resolution that would stop the EPA from regulating greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act. Alaska’s senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, is the leading sponsor of the resolution, called a disapproval resolution, which is scheduled for 10 hours of debate Thursday on the Senate floor.
Murkowski, a Republican, said she is chiefly concerned with the negative economic impact EPA regulation of carbon dioxide could have on Alaska, a position that has brought protests from environmental groups.
“There has been a great deal of misinformation spread about my effort by groups — almost all of which are based outside of Alaska — who want to cut the emissions blamed for climate change no matter what the cost,” Murkowski said in a statement released last week.
25 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Gov. Tony Knowles on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious 10-year, $2.2 billion state transportation plan that focuses on upgrading Alaska’s major thoroughfares and building a number of new roads where they would bring the greatest economic benefit.
The Knowles administration envisions spending about $220 million a year for the next decade to complete the highway, road, ferry terminals and trails.
More than half of the money — about $120 million annually — would be used to rebuild the Parks, Glenn, Richardson, Seward and other highways, as well as main arteries in the state’s largest cities and Alaska Marine Highway System facilities.
An estimated $80 million would be allocated yearly for new roads. Knowles said he favored a road to Whittier, a 16-mile link between Nondalton and Iliamna and a 20-mile road between King Cove and Cold Bay on the Alaska Peninsula for transporting salmon to a community with a runway that could handle large planes.
50 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 6, 1970 — Freight poundage through the Fairbanks International Airport during the months of February and March is sharply down from those same months one year ago. At the same time the number of passengers arriving at, leaving or passing through the airport has shown a dramatic increase.
Figures on freight and passengers for both April and May of 1970 have yet to be compiled, according to John Garland, airport manager.
In February of 1968 there were 2,838,623 pounds of freight bandied at the airport. During the same month in 1969 there were 17,650,445. In February of 1970 the figure dropped to 11,020,119.
During March of 1968, 2,634,994 pounds of freight were handled. A year later the figure jumped to 26,383,852. In 1970 poundage figures fell off, showing 18,125,464.
75 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1945 — A rapidly progressing future for the Alaska Highway, commonly referred to as the Alcan Highway, was predicted in Fairbanks today by Paul Greimann, who recently returned from a trip over the famous roadway.
Citing steps already taken by the Canadian provinces to maintain their sector of the highway during the summer months, Mr. Greimann declared that "public sentiment alone" throughout the States and Western Canada was great enough to prevent abandonment of the thoroughfare.