10 YEARS AGO
June 6, 2010 — Plenty of tourists will travel to Alaska this summer, but none of them are quite like the Harrison family.
The Harrisons will be easy to spot among the motorhomes and tour groups when they arrive in Fairbanks in August. They’ll be the ones perched on a custom-made tandem bicycle for five, a young family cruising down a northern highway.
They affectionately call themselves the Pedouins — an homage to the nomadic Bedouin tribes of the Middle East — and they’ve been on the road for more than 300 days as part of a 7,000-mile journey that began in Kentucky. They’re about to set off across Vancouver Island, before taking a ferry north to start the final leg of their trip to Fairbanks. Bill Harrison, 49, who is on the trip with his wife, Amarins, and their three young daughters — Cheyenne, Jasmine and Robin — said they decided they needed to take the trip while he was still young enough to pull it off.
25 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1995 — Most of the 14,000 shareholders of Doyon Ltd., the Interior regional Native corporation, will receive a $1,000 check a few weeks before Christmas.
The Doyon board of directors decided last weekend to hand out a one-time distribution of $10 per share, which will be paid Dec. 8.
Most Doyon shareholders own 100 shares of stock and will receive $1,000. Elders who were 65 before Dec. 31, 1992, will receive a double dividend.
“People have been saying they have legitimate cash needs and they wanted to get a larger distribution,” said Morris Thompson, Doyon president.
The dividend will pay approximately $12 million. Including the December dividend, Doyon will have distributed more than $37 million to its shareholders since 1988.
50 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1970 — A chapter of the Horseless Carriage Club of America is being formed in Fairbanks with five local old-car buffs at the nucleus.
The latest to join the five was Mac McGuire who recently acquired a 1911 Model T "Speedster." The others, according to McGuire, an Colin MacDonald with a 1915 Dodge, Charles Creamer with a Chalmers of about 1910 vintage, Vernon Nash with a 1915 Ford truck and Gerge Clayton with a 1915 Ford automobile.
The five are charter members of the dub. To be eligible for a voting membership in the organization, a person must own an automobile built in 1915 or earlier. However McGuire explained, persons with somewhat newer cars are eligible for associate memberships. He estimates there are about 20 persons in town who would qualify as either voting or associate members.
Club members will be entering parades, use their vehicles to haul visiting dignitaries on special occasions and, primarily, just have fun on picnics and gentle outings which will not overtax their vehicles.
75 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1945 — TACOMA, Wash. — The present Alaska Highway or Alcan Highway serves military needs better than the proposed route from Puget Sound, Washington state, the Tacoma Chamber of Commerce was informed yesterday by John W. Martin, administrative assistant in the War Department.
He replied to a query from the chamber, which asked Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson to what extent military needs would be served by the proposed route and to what extent the War Department would support a permanent Puget Sound-Alaska road.