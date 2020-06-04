10 YEARS AGO
June 5, 2010 — University of Alaska Fairbanks employees were warned on Thursday that widespread budget cuts totaling about $5.5 million are needed to balance the school’s budget.
In a memo from Pat Pitney, vice chancellor for Administrative Services, UAF faculty and staff were told that administrators will look at each department to find the savings, which are needed to offset rising fixed costs and previous spending obligations.
UAF’s rural campuses and the Tanana Valley Campus are also facing a budget crunch and. will need to find an additional $700,000 in cuts.
“It’s not a crisis,” Pitney said.
“It will force tough decisions.”
UAF will receive a $5 million increase in state aid next year, but that 3.3 percent increase will not be sufficient to balance the budget without making cuts.
According to a fact sheet on the budget cuts, personnel costs will climb by 3 to 4.5 percent for salaries and 10 to 15 percent for benefits next year. Other cost increases include library materials, fuel, leases and travel.
25 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1995 — HEALY — Principal Scott Iverson knows his school has too little space for the students it teaches. He knows his seventh-graders know it, too.
“Kids protested the space shortage,” said Iverson, principal at Tri-Valley School in Healy since 1989. “They picketed my office, the borough office and the superintendent's office ... they were seventh grade students.”
The young students carried signs reading, “Don’t be a fool, we need a new school.” Iverson agrees with the message.
Tri-Valley’s fifth grade classroom has been moved to a district office, and next year the need for space will swallow a photo lab and computer lab.
In Russian language lab, teenagers sit around rectangular tables in the home economics room, faced by an oven, refrigerator and sink.
“We eliminated home economics and art classrooms, not because we wanted to, but because we needed the classrooms,” said John Novak, superintendent of schools for the Denali Borough. "The school is extremely crowded.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1970 — SEATTLE — With an international crew in the cockpit, Alaska Airlines will make aviation history Saturday with the first commercial flight from the United States to Siberia.
Two crew members from the Soviet airline Aeroflot will be aboard as the Boeing 707 with 130 passengers and 15 crew members aboard takes off from Anchorage International Airport on an eight-hour, 4,100-mile flight to Khabarovsk in Soviet Asia. The flight is the first of 10 scheduled this summer by Alaska Airlines.
Although the Alaska Airlines crew will operate the jet, radio operator Anatoly Pleshkov, 43, and navigator Valentin Tjurin, 38, will be aboard as what is described as an "advisor escort crew."
Robert Glersdorf, vice president of the Seattle-based airline, said the Russian crew members were looking forward to the flight as a chance to make aviation history.
"After all," he said, "There aren't too many opportunities like this left in the world."
75 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1945 — An ordinance advancing the closing hours for bars in Fairbanks from midnight to 1 a.m. was passed and put into immediate effect by the City Council last night.
The action was taken after receipt of a petition from the bar operators of the town, complaining that roadhouses out of town were allowed to remain open all night and that part of the town business was in the habit of adjourning out of town to finish up the evening after city establishments were closed. A check with the army disclosed that military regulations did not include a midnight curfew for service men.
The ordinance makes it unlawful to dispense intoxicating drinks between the hours of 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays and between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. No action was taken on the operators' request to be permitted to keep their places open until 2 a.m. on Sunday and holiday mornings.