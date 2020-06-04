10 YEARS AGO
June 4, 2010 — METAIRIE, La. — BP used underwater robots a mile beneath the ocean Thursday to try to put a lid on the Gulf oil gusher.
Live video showed that an inverted funnel-like cap slightly wider than a severed pipe was being maneuvered into place over the oil spewing from a busted well. However, the gushing oil made it difficult to tell if the cap was fitting well. BP spokesman Toby Odone said he had no immediate information on whether the cap was attached successfully.
A rubber seal on the inside will attempt to keep oil from escaping, though engineers acknowledge some crude still will come out.
BP sliced off the main pipe on the leaking oil well with giant shears in the latest bid to curtail the worst oil spill in U.S. history, but the cut was jagged, and a looser fitting cap will be needed.
“We’ll have to see when we get the containment cap on it just how effective it is,” said Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen, the government’s point man for the disaster.
25 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1995 — HEALY — Inside the Stampede Lodge, cigarette smoke and the sound of a barely tuned-in “Jeopardy” show surrounded the construction workers that had come to town.
Soon they would move to a work camp for the Clean Coal Project, but for now the men who had come to be part of the biggest thing in Healy were Edie Mercer’s.
"It’s been real busy,” said Mercer, the Stampede’s manager. As she spoke, she looked down a notebook listing the room numbers, guest’s names written by most of them.
"We weren’t nearly like this last spring. There’s no comparison,” she said. "We might have a room or two, but that’s it. We’re doing excellent.”
That’s the expectation around Healy: that the start of construction on the $267 million Healy Clean Coal Project will bring lots of business, jobs and money to town. Whether that’s a fair hope or a misplaced one depends on who you ask.
50 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1970 — The Bureau of the Census released its 1970 preliminary figures for the City of Fairbanks and the North Star Borough today and both governmental units found them puzzling.
District Manager Mary Kellogg of the U.S. Census Office in Anchorage gave what she described as preliminary figures fixing the city's population at 14,336 and the North Star Borough at 44,082. The borough total included 9,000 at Ft. Wainwright and 5,500 at Eielson Air Force Base.
Efforts to check the figures were futile. The census office here did not answer its telephone and neither did the Anchorage census office. The U.S. Department of Commerce office in Anchorage answered only one of three calls, but could give no clarification of the figures.
The 1960 census fixed Fairbanks' population at 13,311, but since the borough was not in existence at that time there was no figure given for the borough.
75 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1945 — NEW YORK — Incomplete reports from seven of the nine Alaskan communities organized in the United National Clothing Collection for overseas war relief show that Alaska leads the nation in the average clothing gift per person, Henry J. Kaiser, national chairman said today.
The Alaskan communities whose collections are tabulated at national headquarters June 1 had gathered 100,460 pounds of clothes, shoes and bedding for war victims overseas. Since the communities reporting have a combined population of 19,800, the average individual clothing gift is 5.17 pounds. Reports are yet to be received from Sitka and Skagway.
Maryland averaging 3.8 pounds, ranks second in the nation in the average clothing gift per person, with Arizona and California third and fourth.