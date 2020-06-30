10 YEARS AGO
June 30, 2010 — The crane working on the Barnette Street Bridge crashed into the Chena River Tuesday morning.
Witnesses described hearing a loud crashing noise just before 11 a.m. as the crane, with its base originally on the north side of the river near the Big I bar, fell on its side.
After it hit the ground, the crane extended across the river with its tip on the south shore. Part of the crane twisted around the pillars of the future bridge rising out of the water.
25 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Gov. Tony Knowles on Thursday said he would transfer $500 million from the Permanent Fund’s earnings reserve to the fund’s well-fortified principal account.
The announcement came as Knowles signed the state’s operating budget for fiscal year 1996. The transfer will become official Friday, when he signs the state’s capital budget in Fairbanks.
The combined general fund expenditures in the two budgets total $2.47 billion, which is slightly less than the current year’s spending. The new fiscal years starts Saturday.
50 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1970 — Rainy weather appeared to hamper the voting turnout for today’s school bond issue election.
A sample of polling places this morning showed that voter turnout was lighter than usual. Voters in the city and borough were being asked to approve spending $17 million through bond issues for new schools.
Workers at Badger Shopping Center said voting was slower than usual. Persinger’s Marine precinct reported only four voters by 10:30 a.m. when 15 were expected.
75 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1945 — SAN FRANCISCO — Japan’s army defense reorganization shifted today to northern Japan, newest direction from which Tokyo has been anticipating an invasion, the Aleutian Islands of Alaska being the expected jumping off place of American Forces.
Gen. Keusuke Fujie was named commander of the Tohoku Army District of northern Honshu Island, the Tokyo radio announced shortly after reporting 10 Superfortresses had mined waters bordering the district.