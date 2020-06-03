10 YEARS AGO
June 3, 2010 — Most of the athletic staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will work on 11-month contracts during the coming fiscal year to help the department balance its budget.
Athletic Director Forrest Karr said 21 of the 28 employees in the athletics department will work with the shortened contracts, which will in part allow the department to shave about $400,000 off its expenses. The cuts are needed to offset rising fixed costs within the roughly $7 million budget.
“The question is what are you going to give up? Probably the only area you can make up a lot is in labor,” Karr said.
25 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1995 — NASA raised the white flag Friday, capitulating to pesky Florida woodpeckers whose assault on the fuel tank of the space shuttle Discovery has managed to alter the course of global space history.
Discovery, with five astronauts and a $330 million NASA communications satellite, was to be America’s 100th human space flight and launch next week. But the mission has been postponed so the massive ship can be towed to a protective hangar for repairs.
50 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1970 — “No insurance company is willing to insure all of our buildings because of recent increases in vandalism and rioting in public schools,” said William Vance, business manager for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District at a school meeting last night.
“Some companies are wiling to cover a portion of our buddings, but only for 5 or 10 per cent.”
Insurance policies on the district’s school buildings expire June 30. Vance was describing complications which have developed over the past year in insurance matters.
75 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 2, 1945 — LONDON — There were indications today that Gen. Charles de Gaulle was unwilling to take part at the present time in an international conference to settle France’s dispute with Lebanon and battle-scarred Syria, as Moscow told other members of the Big Five “the conflict which has arisen must be settled in a peaceful manner.”
An Associated Press dispatch from Damascus reported French forces there retired to their barracks late yesterday under the noses of British tanks. An official Paris statement had said merely that the troops had been ordered “to cease fire and hold their positions.”