10 YEARS AGO
June 28, 2010 — Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey is eying a record-tying fifth title in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but he will face some tough competition.
On Saturday, fourtime winner Martin Buser and defending Yukon Quest champion Hans Gatt entered the race. Gatt, who has won the Quest four times, reached the finish line only hours behind Mackey in the 2010 race. Mackey has also won the Quest four times. Rick Swenson of Two Rivers is the Iditarod's only five-time winner.
In all, 46 mushers entered the 1,049-mile dogsled race to Nome on the first day of signups. Other notable mushers entering the 2011 Iditarod include 2004 champion Mitch Seavey, Sebastian Schnuelle, Ken Anderson, Hugh Neff and Ramey Smyth, all top-10 finishers.
25 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1995 — CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space shuttle Atlantis blasted off Tuesday on a historic flight to link up with Russia’s space station Mir and bring home an American astronaut who has been in orbit a record-breaking 3 1/2 months.
“Godspeed on the 100th U.S. manned mission in space,” launch controller Jim Toohey told the seven-member, U.S.-Russian crew.
After days of rain, the weather was nearly perfect as Atlantis roared from its seaside pad at 3:32 p.m. and pierced low clouds. Thunderstorms had forced NASA to postpone the flight twice late last week.
Mir and its crew of three, including NASA astronaut Norman Thagard, were over Iraq when Atlantis took off.
U.S. and Russian spacecraft have linked up only once before, in 1975. The Apollo-Soyuz docking occurred during the Cold War. however, and nothing much came of the flight.
50 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 27, 1970 — "Scientific inventions mun has developed in order to extend his powers and capacities do cause problems," Dr. Detlev Bronk concedes. "But it is not science and technology which create the problems. It is the way men use science and technology."
Dr. Bronk received his 46th honorary degree Friday at the University of Alaska in ceremonies attended by participants in the International Geophysical Symposium being held there.
He was being honored for his work in biophysics and physiology which got its start at Swarthmore College near Philadelphia in 1915.
"When I took my final exams they were administered by four men, professors of physics, mathematics, physiology, biochemistry and biology. No one knew what the others were talking about. I saw a need to bring these fields together."
75 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1945 — On a tour of the principal cities of Alaska to make a study of what are likely to be post-war conditions, particularly as they relate to tourist travel and other transportation business, W. G. Skinner, president; L. W. Baker, vice-president and general manager, with headquarters in Seattle, and A. H. McDonald, assistant to the vice-president and general manger, with headquarters in Anchorage, of the Alaska Steamship Company arrived in Fairbanks today. They are accompanied by J. Allen, New York representative of the Skinner and Eddy Company of Seattle, which is heavily interested in shipbuilding, fisheries, and municipal real estate, as well as other undertakings and properties.