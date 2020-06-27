10 YEARS AGO
June 27, 2010 — Eighty narrow strips of solar cells in the pattern of a giant xylophone blinked in the bright Fairbanks sunshine this week. The first solar laminate wall in Alaska covers the south side of the school district’s facility building downtown.
Larry Morris pointed to a dip in a graph showing the solar array’s electricity generation over time.
“Here we had a little cloud come through at about 3 o’clock,” said Morris, projects manager for the school district.
Rather than typical solar panels that are mounted on rooftops, these thin films of silicon were applied directly to the wall panels.
“It’s literally like a sticker, a decal, with a backing on it,” said Fred Reardon, solar operations manager for Whirlwind Steel, which manufactures metal roof panels with solar laminates. “You have a thick bonding material like a black tar goop.”
25 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — A 12-year-old girl has become the youngest person to summit Mount McKinley.
Merrick Johnston, of Anchorage, reached the top of the continent’s tallest peak late Saturday. She was accompanied on the climb by her mother, Jennifer, and by a professional guide.
Merrick broke a record claimed by Taras Genet of Talkeetna. Genet was 12 years old when he made it to the top of the mountain in 1991, but he turned 13 on his way back down Johnston won’t be 13 until January.
The girl’s father, Alan Johnston, said the party made it to the summit of the 20,320-foot mountain about 11:40 p.m. Saturday. They used the popular West Buttress route.
Before beginning her ascent of the mountain June 2, Merrick said she wanted to make the climb for two reasons: She wanted to do something different and she wanted her 17-year-old brother, Lauchlin, to recognize her. He hardly talks to her, Merrick had said.
50 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1970 — JUNEAU — Gov. Keith H. Miller today vetoed the "continuous Alaska residence incentive grant bill," more commonly known as old-timers pension bill, but signed into a law a measure increasing payments to recipients of old age, blind and disabled assistance.
In announcing his veto of HB282, Miller said the legislation was "misdirected" and said it would not help the vast majority of those over 65 who really need it.
The measure would have established a $100 Bullion fund and used the interest from it to pay every person over age 65 who had lived in Alaska 25 years or more $100 a month pension for life.
The measure signed, SB386, increases from $200 per month to $250 per month the statutory maximum which can be paid to an old age, blind or disabled recipient.
75 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mounting shortages of granulated sugar, margarine, lard and some canned fruits and vegetables are accentuating the food problem in large cities of the United States.
Coupled with this is a worsening meat situation. A monthly survey of Independent Growers in 56 large cities found four out of ten stores without even frankfurters and bologna.
Meat shortages were more widespread among the different regions during June than in preceding months. There were scattered reports of meat markets and restaurants closing and of increased cattle and chicken thefts.
And bakery products may become scarce. Philadelphia, for example, reported hundreds of bakeries curtailing production because of the sugar shortage.