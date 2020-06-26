10 YEARS AGO
June 26, 2010 — NENANA — For decades, justice in this small town 55 road miles southwest of Fairbanks took place in a log cabin built in the early 1950s.
And when the log building was deemed too small, judges conducted trials in the community center or the town school. Juries sometimes deliberated cases in a court employee break room.
That ended this spring when the Alaska Court System opened a new courthouse on the Parks Highway where the Tripod Motel used to be.
On Friday, officials from Parks Highway communities and court system officials came together to celebrate the new Nenana Regional Courthouse, which opened April 1.
The event drew three Alaska Supreme Court Justices, including Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti, who said the courthouse represents growth and advancement of the court system.
25 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1995 — If forecasters at the National Weather Service didn't know better, they’d say it’s August.
Three inches of rain soaked Delta Junction on Thursday. Snow fell thick enough for a snowball fight at Summit Lake on Saturday morning. The high temperatures in Fairbanks over the weekend — 55 to 58 degrees — felt more like lows.
Not to worry, said meteorologist Rick Thoman, who expects milder weather Tuesday: “Fall is not here yet.”
Tell that to Donna Karjala of Anchorage, who wiped away raindrops that fell like tears on her cheeks as she walked through Alaskaland on Sunday afternoon. She hunched under an umbrella with her husband, Charles, and 18-month-old daughter McKenzie.
“We like Fairbanks,” Charles Karjala said. “We thought we’d come up to get some of your 85- to 90-degree weather. It didn’t happen.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1970 — Col. Owen A. Weddle, Eielson AFB commander, announced today that Col. Earle H. Ambrose will succeed him as base commander on Aug. 12. Until that time, Ambrose will fill the position of duputy base commander which was left vacant when Col. Kent G. Bowland was transferred to Carswell AFB, Tex., last month.
Ambrose, a 27-year Air Force veteran, comes to Eielson from the Strategic Air Command (SAC) Headquarters at Offutt AFB, Neb., where he was the deputy director for Future Systems. In this position he was responsible for future strategic weapons systems such as aircraft and missiles and was also responsible for the acquisition and development of these systems.
Prior to being assigned to Offutt AFB he was a student at the National War College at Ft. McNair, Washington, D.C.
Ambrose entered the Air Force in 1943 and received his commission as a second lieutenant through the Aviation Cadet Program in 1945. Besides having served 22 months in Korea, he has served in such overseas locations as Okinawa, Ramey AFB, Puerto Rico and Yokota Air Station, Japan. In the states, he has served at McGuire AFB, N.J., Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C., and at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
75 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1945 — HEADQUARTERS, United States North Pacific Forces, Aleutians — Eleventh Air Force bombers raiding the Siberia-bordered sea of Okhotsk Sunday sank a medium Japanese cargo ship and damaged two others and an open boat.
That boosted the Eleventh Army Air Force's six-day toll of five ships sunk, two probably sunk and seven damaged.
The Japanese convoy hit Sunday was surprised in a strait west of Paramushiro which separates enemy territory from Russian Kamchatka.
The American Liberators dived to 50 feet to bomb and strafe.