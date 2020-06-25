10 YEARS AGO
June 25, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — The bearded, sandy-haired geologist was on a job in the Alaska wilderness when a grizzly bear suddenly emerged from the brush just yards away.
So Robert Miller did what he was trained to do — he fell to the ground, clasped his hands around his neck to protect it and played dead.
The bear wandered away and Miller thought he was in the clear. Pulling himself to his knees, he found out how wrong he was.
The bear charged again and “this time he didn’t want me to move. He was really thrashing me around,” the 54-year-old said Wednesday from his hospital bed, his right arm and leg swathed in bandages, his left ear criss-crossed by stitches.
Miller had been scoping possible mining projects Sunday for his employer, Millrock Resources Inc., in a valley of the Alaska Range near the Iditarod Trail. He’d finished for the day and was waiting for a helicopter to pick him up.
25 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1995 — Gold miners made Fairbanks a town nearly 100 years ago by pulling gold from local streams.
Now, prospectors of another generation are swarming the surrounding hills looking for the underground sources of those early bonanzas.
Geologists working for gold mining giants have been trudging across the rolling hills to plant stakes laying claim to more than 90 square miles of land they think holds gold.
Unlike turn-of-the-century prospectors, today’s goldseekers can’t see the microscopic flakes embedded in the rocks covered by dirt and permafrost. Because of that, the hills 20 to 50 miles northeast of Fairbanks had long been ignored by miners.
“This is clearly the most claim staking we’ve seen in Alaska, to my knowledge, since the turn of the century,” said Steve Borell, executive director of the Alaska Miners Association. “Certainly since World War II, this is the biggest push and the most excitement.”
Public land claimed in this spring’s rush is more than twice that staked by prospectors in the same area — about 40 square miles — for all of 1994. That has Fairbanks business owners hoping for another golden boom.
50 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1970 — WASHINGTON — South Korea's ambassador to the United States said today he has urged his government to "take urgent action" to end salmon fishing in the Bering Sea.
Ambassador Donn Joe Kim telegraphed this information to Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, who had protested fishing by Koreans near Alaskan waters.
"I regret to hear that Korean nationals are fishing salmon in the Bering Sea despite Korean government guidance to refrain from such fishing," Kim said.
"I immediately reported this matter to my government with strong recommendations to take urgent action to end all salmon fishing in this area," Kim said.
"I earnestly hope that efforts by our two governments will prevent this incident from causing any serious problem between our two countries," he added.
Both Stevens and Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, have threatened to press for a cutoff of U.S. aid to Korea if the fishing continues.
Chairman Warren G. Magnuson, D-Wash., has called a hearing of his Senate Commerce Committee for a discussion of the incident
75 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1945 — EDMONTON, Alberta Province, Canada — Lt. Gen. Harold L. George, commander of the United States Army Air Forces, Air Transport Command, was en route today to bases of the Alaska division after a brief stop in Edmonton.
In an interview, the General, who has been in the United States Army Air Force 28 years, said that until the defeat of the Japanese no bases of the Alaska division will be closed.
"There is enough business right now to keep the division going for a good many months," he said, adding "there's not a chance of any of the bases being closed down."