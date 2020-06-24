10 YEARS AGO
June 24, 2010 — Scanning the trunk of a birch tree in a yard on Southern Avenue in Aurora on Monday, it didn’t take Diane Claassen long to find what she was looking for.
Claassen reached out with her fingertip and touched the end of a pea-sized, black-and-white lady beetle pupa that was attached to the tree. Sensing danger or an intruder, the unattached end of the pupa suddenly reared up with menacing-looking mandibles.
“That’s what scares people; they jump out at you like that,” said Claassen, the integrated pest management technician for the Cooperative Extension Service at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “People think they’re sucking something out of the tree.”
25 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1995 — A split vote Friday by a federal base-closure commission left Fort Greely on the military’s chopping block, but Delta residents and state officials are sounding almost defiant as they take heart from the post’s six-year phase-out schedule.
Defenders of the fort, most notably Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, had hoped to persuade members of the Base Closure and Realignment Commission to drop Greely from its list. That effort failed on a 4-4 vote.
But the blow to the Delta area’s economy was softened by an amendment delaying the start of the proposed shut-down until July 1997 and phasing it through the year 2001. Greely was originally slated to be closed by 1998.
50 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1970 — “In building up the borough’s schools we can only go as fast as we can bring the people along with us,” says Dr. George Taylor, superintendent of borough schools.
Fairbanks North Star Borough school administrators have developed plans over the past few months which will be accepted or turned down by the voters in next Tuesday’s school bond issue election.
“We must make the people aware of the need for new schools,” Bill Vance, business manager for the schools said.” We’ve got to tell them what we want to do and tell them what it will cost them. I believe if the voters are property informed they will pass the bond levy.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 23, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House voted in effect today to make the Secretary of Agriculture a food czar.
As republicans chanted “We Want Meat,” the House tentatively adopted an amendment to the Price Control Extension Act giving the Secretary supreme authority over any government order affecting agricultural products.
The teller vote was 154 to 146.