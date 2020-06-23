10 YEARS AGO
June 23, 2010 — EAGLE SUMMIT — The A cappella strains of “Fairest Lord Jesus,” accompanied by a steady wind, resounded over Eagle Summit on Monday evening, opening the 12th annual solstice service conducted by St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church rector, the Rev. Scott Fisher.
The summer solstice service, offering an unparalleled view of the midnight sun, has become a tradition for St. Matthew’s parishioners and friends willing to travel 108 miles up the Steese Highway (more than 40 miles on gravel) and brave whatever weather is on the horizon.
Monday’s blissful, sunshiny weather with a smattering of clouds is not always the norm.
Congregants have braved high winds, freezing cold, smoky forest fires and a blizzard or two over the years. Most now come prepared for any eventuality with rain gear, parkas, warm hats and mittens.
Fisher also packs a trunk of survival gear “just in case.”
25 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1995 — People call Alaska State Troopers with the oddest questions:
“There’s a bird on my porch with a leaf in its mouth knocking on the window. What should I do?”
“I’m thinking of moving to Alaska in January. What will the temperature be?”
“My boyfriend won’t give me back my keys. Will you get them from him?”
“How do I get to Pawprint Lane?”
The questions have nothing to do with troopers. They’re state Fish and Game questions, or civil matters, many times simply a job for the phone book. But the clerks, politely fielding everything that comes through the agency switchboard, answer them nonetheless.
“It may sound funny, or it may sound off the wall or out of place, but it’s not to them, so I think we’re a little more gentle than I think they are to us sometimes,” said Matti Flanagan, a clerk and dispatcher.
50 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1970 — WASHINGTON — The oil industry has given up any though of starting the construction of the Trans Alaska Pipeline at least until next year.
Russell H. Venn, vice president of Humble Oil Company, said TAPS wont be able to submit final design data to the Interior Department until sometime in 1971 for the entire line.
“This will delay completion from mid-1972 to mid-74 or 75,” Venn said. Dr. William T. Pecora, director of the Geological Survey, asked Venn if it might be as late as 1976 before the pipeline is finished. Venn agreed that it might.
This exchange took place at a meeting of the NORTH Commission here after Pecora had addressed the group. Venn was in the audience.
75 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1945 —PORTLAND, Oreg. — An all-year low level highway west of the Cascade Mountains to Alaska was supported today by California, Oregon, and Washington commissions on Interstate Cooperations.
Commissioners endorsed the project after Donald MacDonald, of Fairbanks, former Alaska highway commissioner, declared the Alcan Highway has no commercial value and opens no resources.
“The proposed route would cut 1,000 miles off the distance to Fairbanks from some points and would be 335 miles shorter from Chicago to Fairbanks,” MacDonald stated.
He said President Truman supports the new highway.