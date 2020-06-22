10 YEARS AGO
June 22, 2010 — The Midnight Sun Game has been around since 1906, a tradition the people of Fairbanks take pride in. Some of the fans in attendance at this year’s 105th edition have seen nearly half the Midnight Sun games ever played. Others at Growden Park on Monday night were there for the first time.
JoAnn Stagno’s aunts and uncle came to visit her at her home in North Pole for a month, and they couldn’t have picked a better time. “The weather is so perfect, and there is so much going on,” she said.
Corene Franken, Stagno’s aunt, came from Concord, Calif. “We’re having a ball here,” she said. “We’ve been here just less than a week, and we’ve already done so much.”
Calvin and Zodie Crawford came from Reno, Nev. to visit Stagno, and both Crawfords were using the Midnight Sun Game to help celebrate summer birthdays.
Zodie’s is in June, and Calvin’s is mid-July.
In addition to “touristy things,” as Stagno called them, the gang was excited about attending the Midnight Sun Game.
25 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1995 — Tails, the California king snake, had a big day Wednesday when a Fairbanks police officer chased him around the inside of a car before finally catching him.
Officer Frank Stepp recovered the 2-foot-long nonpoisonous snake and a carload of electronic equipment stolen Monday night from Denali Elementary School. With a tip from Crime Stoppers, police arrested one 15-year-old boy Wednesday and are searching for another teen-age suspect, Stepp said.
"It really makes a difference with the kids educationally — that’s a lot of money we would have lost," said Denali Principal Tim Doran.
Police found the first suspect Wednesday with the stolen equipment in his bedroom. Stepp said the loot included two television sets, four videocassette recorders, a laser disc player and a stereo system. The teen-ager had already begun hooking up the stereo, Stepp said.
“He was watching TV,” Stepp said.
The teen-ager told police he last saw the black-and-yellow striped snake in a car the pair used to transport the stolen equipment, Stepp said. While in the car, the snake slipped out of its glass aquarium and disappeared into a crack near the emergency brake.
50 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Breaking away from 72 years of tradition, the Supreme Court ruled 7 to 1 today that juries in criminal trials may be composed of less than 11 people.
"We hold that the 12-man panel is not a necessary Ingredient of trial by jury," said Justice Byron R. White for the court. Justice Thurgood Marshall was the sole dissenter.
The ruling specifically approved Florida's six-man jury. But it left open the question whether juries may consist of less than six people
75 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1945 — SEATTLE — Pan American World Airways has increased its flight schedule today to include sixteen round trips weekly between Seattle and Juneau, Alaska, and flights in addition to the present schedule will be made to Whitehorse and Fairbanks, J. V. Roscoe, in charge of the company's Alaska service, announced.
The new schedule will include two flights daily plus two extra flights per week. One flight daily plus two extras per week will continue beyond Juneau to Whitehorse and Fairbanks.
Clippers will continue to fly from Fairbanks to Nome three times weekly and to McGrath and Bethel on Sundays. Daily connections to Anchorage may be made at Juneau or Fairbanks.