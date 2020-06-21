10 YEARS AGO
June 21, 2010 — After a chilly, wet morning, the sun came out to reclaim the solstice on Sunday in downtown Fairbanks.
Locals and tourists poured through the pedestrian grid of artisans, restaurants, fundraisers, campaigners, jewelers and more.
Whiffs of elephant ears mingled with french fries, fudge, hot dogs, cotton candy and candles. Live jazz, rock, folk, Celtic and string bands played at three stages all afternoon and into the night. West Valley High School students advertised their “Soak a West Valley football player” dunk tank to rivals. Magicians and street performers entertained kids and break dancers worked the crowd from the stage.
25 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1995 — NORTH POLE — The jolly old elf is working on his Hawaiian tan.
That’s the line given to tourists at Santa Claus House, where a red-suited, white-bearded mannequin sits on the throne where a real rosy-cheeked Santa should be.
“I thought there was going to be a real Santa Claus here,” said shopper Tami DeMarcy of Anchorage, who seemed as disappointed as her 3-year-old son, Bryan, to find the faux Santa.
Asked Tuesday what the he wanted to discuss with Santa, the toddler wordlessly held out his toy motorcycle.
Indeed, just about every shopper inquires after Santa. The shop’s brochure premises “Christmas every day at Santa Claus House, because Santa lives there the year ’round.”
Video camera-toting tourists hunt for him among the pine scented wreaths, blinking lights, tinseled trees and chocolate Advent calendars.
50 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 20, 1970 — JUNEAU — The State Supreme Court has ruled that a Superior Court was in error in not issuing a preliminary injunction to A.J. Industries, Inc., of Juneau against the State Public Service Commission.
A.J. Industries is a public utility which furnishes wholesale electricity in the Juneau area.
In February, 1968, the firm filed a proposal for increasing its rates. The Public Service Commission held hearings on the proposal and on April 8, 1969, issued a supplemental order setting a rate.
A.J. Industries asked for and was denied an injunction pending a review of the commission's rate schedule.
In an opinion written by Chief Justice George F. Boney, the high court said the Superior Court was in error in denying the injunction and sent the case back to Superior Court with instructions that it be remanded to the Public Service Commission for further consideration
75 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1945 — OLYMPIA, Wash. — President Truman came out flatly today in favor of post completion of a western connection with the Alaska Highway which would link the Pacific Northwest with the Territory.
He has talked with both Governor Ernest Gruening of Alaska and Senator Warren G. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, whose home is in Seattle. He told his press conference, and reached an agreement with them on the project.
There is a 600-mile gap to be finished, he said, and it is absolutely essential that it be considered as part of a post-war program in which Canada and British Columbia will participate. The President said he would try to find a way to complete it in cooperation with Canada and British Columbia. It is a good project, he added, and he will support it.