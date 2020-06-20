10 YEARS AGO
June 20, 2010 — A crowd of people flooded the parking lot of the Patty Center at the University of of Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday evening for the annual Midnight Sun Run.
Among the roughly 4,000 participants, creative costumes decorated the crowd, including The Incredibles, a family of penguins, Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2 and a three-headed man.
“We’re usually race bandits,” Laura Nutter admitted, meaning her and Morgan Dufseth dress up year after year, but never enter the costume contest. That is, until this year.
Nutter and Dufseth were dressed as a snake charmer and cobra, respectively.
The costumes were Nutter’s idea, and she said she thought of them a "while ago."
25 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Gov. Tony Knowles signed into law Monday an Oil Royalty Adjustment bill, giving the state flexibility in adjusting the 12.5 percent royalty share now received from state oil lands.
The bill allows flexibility to reduce the state’s share of its royalty when oil prices are low — and raise that share when prices are high.
The bill gives Alaska’s Natural Resources commissioner authority to adjust the state’s royalty rate to spur oil and gas production in marginal fields that otherwise would not be developed.
“Symbolically it sends a clear message that Alaska is ready and open for business—that we’re a good partner with industry,” Knowles said.
Knowles said the m easure brings a new promise of jobs to a state at an economic crossroads as production declines at Prudhoe Bay.
50 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1970 — Fairbanks area legislators expressed themselves as being as much in the dark as the general public as to Gov. Keith Miller's plans for a road to the north which he will present to the special session of the legislature July 6.
The legislators met with the North Road Committee of the Chamber of Commerce at a special meeting yesterday to consider various avenues of obtaining legislative approval of a road from the Yukon River to the Arctic Coast. Another meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Chamber Log Cabin.
All legislators present said they had not been told by the governor what legislation he will propose when the special session, the third in Alaska's history, is called to order. They said they assumed he had a concrete proposal, or would have one, by July 6. There was doubt that some legislators had changed their position to require the Trans Alaska Pipeline System to guarantee to repay the state for the road, regardless of whether it received a permit to construct a pipeline to carry oil from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.
75 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1945 — OLYMPIA, Wash. — Problems of Alaska postwar development and the Alaska Highway were laid before President Truman today at Olympia.
Senator Warren G. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, whose home is in Seattle joined the President and Mon Wallgren, Governor of Washington in in Olympia, last night, flying west and Gov. Ernest Gruening of Alaska came south on a hurried trip from Juneau, the Territory's capital.
Senator Magnuson was intent on reaching definite commitments about a western link to the Alaska highway. He told newsmen he talked with the President last evening and it was agreed steps would be taken on the matter upon Gov. Gruening's arrival.