10 YEARS AGO
June 2, 2010 — Cooler, wetter weather across the Interior on Monday night and Tuesday provided what weather and fire officials described as a “short-term reprieve” for firefighters battling more than a dozen wildfires in the Interior, but it won’t last long with warmer, drier temperatures on the way and no significant rainfall in sight.
“We’re in a phase where we’re waiting to see what the weather does.” Mark Morrow, a fire information officer with the Alaska Fire Service, said Tuesday morning.
25 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1995 — Messages, pictures and mementos mingled with the carpet of flowers in front of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Fairbanks this week.
What was left at the half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall, put up in Bicentennial Park on Cushman Street, during its week in Fairbanks speaks silently of the losses felt by the visitors.
One man’s losses were symbolized by a $100 bottle of champagne.
“Wednesday night a man popped a bottle of Dom Perignon and toasted his friends,” said Mark Lomax, a Vietnam veteran and an organizer of the event. “Then he poured the whole bottle along the panels where a lot of his friends’ names were and left the bottle there.”
Another visitor left a child’s stuffed animal. The white Gund duck wearing a red cap and a blue paisley bandanna was tucked against the Wall with a card tied to his neck.
A handwritten message on the card was addressed to the men and women whose names were on the Wall.
50 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1970 — Alaska State Troopers announced today that Monday an electronic speed calculating device, “VASCAR,” was officially adopted as part of its traffic enforcement program.
VASCAR, or visual average speed computer and recorder, enables officers to dock the speed of a vehicle whether the police vehicle is parked or moving, Capt. Donald L. McQueen said.
As part of a training program to use VASCAR, State Police announced that four troopers will issue warning tickets to motorists through the month of June.
75 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1945 — ANCHORAGE — Withdrawal of 105,375 square miles of Alaska lands from entry by prospectors of miners under an order by Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes was disclosed today when Bill Hammersly of the Iliamna country visited Anchorage for the first time in three years and discovered that his mining development was stymied.
The withdrawal was made in 1943 and comprises three vast areas.
One of the areas eliminates virtually all of Alaska Peninsula from White development.