10 YEARS AGO
June 19, 2010 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks hopes to erase a roughly $300,000 deficit to its parking services by boosting parking fees and penalties during each of the next three years.
Parking rates on campus haven’t increased in five years, but fuel and salaries have continued to rise, said Parking Services Associate Director Martin Klein. That’s gradually put UAF Parking Services, which has an annual $1.6 million budget, in the red.
25 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Federation of Natives board was wrestling with a painful issue: Should it continue to avoid taking a position on opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling? Or should it choose a side in a controversy that pits its members against each other?
In the end, the board voted to back oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. But it was a split and painful choice.
Jacob Adams, president of Arctic Slope Regional Corp., pushed for the state’s largest Native group to support drilling, a move he said would benefit the state’s ailing economy. Sarah James, a leader for Alaska’s Gwich’in Indians, argued the group should resp ect her people’s right to protect the caribou they hunt for food on the refuge.
National political heavyweights also weighed in, piping their voices into an Anchorage hotel meeting room via speaker phone.
50 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1970 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — The Air Force today rocketed a secret spy satellite into space to gather a vast amount of intelligence data about Russia, Red China, North Vietnam and other potential trouble spots.
A towering Atlas-Agena rocket blazed away from Cape Kennedy about 7:39 a.m. EDT to propel the superspy toward a near stationary outpost some 10,000 miles above Southeast Asia.
The Air Force clamped a secrecy label on the launching and made no advance announcement.
Sources reported the satellite is the first of an operational series whose main job is to provide early warning of an enemy missile attack either from land or submarine.
They said the 36-foot long Agena carried a television camera to spot missile sites, air bases, troop movements and other military installations and infrared and Xray sensors to detect the exhaust of a rising rocket.
75 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1945 — ABOARD A TRANSPORT PLANE OVER OKINAWA — From this big transport plane over Okinawa I watched the battle for this island as it reached its final stages yesterday after weeks of bitter fighting.
From this plane, it looked more like a kids' game played with toy soldiers and toy battleships.
Far below, a battleship's guns flashed, smoked and flashed again.
On shore, an echoing spurt of smoke marked the shell hit.
"Keep watching," yelled Rear Admiral H. A. Flanigan of Washington, D.C., a fellow passenger in the plane.