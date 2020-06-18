10 YEARS AGO
June 18, 2010 — Camp Fire USA Alaska Council, a provider of several popular youth programs, will fold most of its Fairbanks operations Aug. 1.
“This was not an easy decision. It was very hard to get to this place,” said Barbara Dubovich, CEO of the Alaska Council.
Camp Fire has served Fairbanks since the 1960s, and parents have come to count on it for affordable, quality after-school child care and summer camp programs.
“I don’t really know what I’m going to do now,” Amy Rath said.
Her daughter has attended both the after-school program and the summer camp for several years, and she had planned to enroll her son once he started kindergarten this fall.
“This is a really well-trained staff. I’ve had some bad experiences with day care in Fairbanks, but these guys are great. This program was the thing for after-school child care,” Rath said.
25 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1995 — BUDYONNOVSK, Russia — Chechen rebel gunmen holding about 2,000 hostages in a hospital repelled two Russian commando attacks Saturday while captives waved white sheets from smoky windows and shouted, “Don’t shoot!’’
The violence, which reportedly killed dozens of people, was followed early today by reports that Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin and rebel commander Shamil Basayev, speaking by telephone, had reached a tentative agreement to release most of the hostages and end the three-day standoff.
Details were to be worked out in another call later this morning, Russian news agencies reported.
50 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1970 — JUNEAU — Gov. Keith H. Miller today called a special session of the Alaska Legislature to meet in Juneau at 10 a.m. July 6 to "consider financing and constructing transportation facilities relating to the development and utilization of mineral resources" of Alaska's North Slope.
The session, following closely on the heels of the state's longest legislative session, will be the third special meeting in Alaska's history.
Miller tied the need for a special session directly to Alaska's future revenues in his proclamation. He said:
"Alaska's future revenues are largely dependent on the commencement of oil production from the North Slope, and the uncertainty imposed by continued delay of the production makes it virtually impossible for the state to project meaningful budgetary figures and property plan for the orderly development of Its resources to benefit all Alaskans."
75 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Gold mines can resume their war-halted operations July 1 if they have the manpower and if their equipment is in working condition.
The War Production Board, in announcing the lifting of its two and a half-year-old ban on gold mining, emphasized that the action would include no priorities for either manpower or new machinery.
The suspension was ordered into effect late in 1942 to conserve equipment and supplies for mines turning out more essential lead, zinc and copper.