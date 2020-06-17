10 YEARS AGO
June 17, 2010 — A hiccup in the water filtration system at the new fish hatchery in Fairbanks has delayed the arrival of the first batch of eggs at the $45.6 million facility, but state officials say construction is winding down and fish should be in the hatchery within the next few weeks.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game was hoping to move rainbow trout eggs into the new Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery on June 7, said Jeff Milton, the state’s hatchery coordinator.
25 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1995 — It looks like the University of Alaska will stay one of the nation’s smallest land-grant institutions for the time being.
Gov. Tony Knowles on Friday vetoed a measure to give 350,000 acres of state land to the university. The bill passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support in May and was one of the Interior delegation’s priorities.
Knowles said he won’t rule out some kind of land grant in the future. For now, the state Department of Natural Resources has its hands full with resolving the Mental Health Lands Trust case and transferring some 300,000 acres of state land to municipalities, he said.
Further, Knowles said the university must persuade the public it can be trusted with a large land base.
50 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Frank H. Murkowski, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House, proposed today that the state immediately focus its attention on getting a railroad built from Fairbanks to the North Slope.
The former commissioner of the State Department of Economic Development made the proposal as away of resolving the dilemma over the oil pipeline and the North Slope road.
"The legislature authorized the spending of $120 million to build a secondary road to the north," Murkowski said. "But the terms of this proposal are unacceptable to TAPS. Let's use this $120 million authorization to induce private enterprise to extend our present rail system to the north. This would be a loan, not a gift, repayable over a period of time and at a rate of interest to be determined by the governor and the legislature."
Murkowski said, however, that if rapid action on this proposal appeared improbably, "the state itself should undertake the building of the railroad with the ultimate intention of selling the system to private enterprise."
75 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 16, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Stamps bearing the famous picture of the U.S. Marines raising the American Flag on Mt. Surabachi on Iwo Jima will go on sale in Washington July 11, the Postoffice Department said today.
Probably the most widely-known photograph produced in this war, the picture has been reproduced on War Bond posters for the Seventh War Loan and has been reenacted in War Bond shows because of its dramatic quality.
The new stamp, of 3-cent denomination, will honor the achievements of the U.S. Marine Corps.