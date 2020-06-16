10 YEARS AGO
June 16, 2010 — Alaska’s senators spent Tuesday outlining legislation to help those affected by the ongoing crisis in the Gulf and to hold BP responsible for the worst oil spill in U.S. history.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s Oil Spill Compensation Act of 2010 would let the president set liability for offshore oil and gas development based on a company’s safety record and the type of well being developed.
The bill would also establish an administrator named by the president and approved by the Senate who would approve compensation claims and try to avoid a lengthy court battle. Attorney fees would be limited to five percent of compensation.
25 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1995 — Play ball!
By next spring Fairbanks should have two new Little League diamonds at which umpires can yell those famous words.
And using volunteer labor has saved more than $200,000 for the project, located near the Carlson Center.
For about three years the Interior Little League Baseball Construction Fund Committee has been trying to obtain state funding to build the fields, said Dalonna Cooper, a committee member and its fund-raising coordinator.
She said new fields are needed because of overcrowding on the 10 fields now used. Some of the 1,200 Little Leaguers in Fairbanks and North Pole must play until 11:30 p.m. or midnight in order to get on a field.
After three years of having its $50,000 grant proposal approved by the Legislature and then vetoed by former Gov. Walter J. Hickel, the group decided to go it alone.
50 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1970 — Rep. Ed Orbeck, D-Fairbanks, proposed today that a special session of the Alaska Legislature — if called — be held in Fairbanks.
Orbeck said he had made the suggestion to the governor's office in Juneau.
Gov. Miller Is considering calling a special session to discuss problems resulting from the refusal of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System to cooperate with the state in the construction of a road to the North Slope.
Orbeck said that a regular session has to be held in Juneau because all of the various state agencies are there, but this would not be true of a special session. He said the attorney general and the highway department could bring a limited number of personnel here.
Such a session, if it met here, probably would be held at the University of Alaska, he said.
75 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1945 — MOSCOW, Idaho — Charles Corey, 22, today credited his mongrel dog, Ladd, with speeding his extrication when he was pinned under a tractor bulldozer.
Corey, recovering at a hospital here from a compound fracture of a thigh bone, said he wrote a message on a gasoline receipt, tied it to the dog's neck with a bit of string and sent him on his way to the house a half mile away.
The note was found by his father, Dwight Corey, and grandmother, who summoned aid to lift the heavy tractor from the injured youth.
Corey had been clearing stumps on their Potlatch farm when the machine overturned in a ditch.